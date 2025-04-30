 Skip to main content
Shōgun season 2 is coming: FX reveals production start date & plot details

By
A man sits on a horse and holds a bird in Shogun.
FX

Shōgun season 2 will return to FX. The network has revealed the production start date, cast, and plot details for the Emmy Award-winning series.

Shōgun season 2 will begin production in Vancouver in January 2026. Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis will return in season 2. Sanada played Lord Yoshii Toranaga, one of the five Regents ruling Japan, while Jarvis depicted John Blackthorne, an English maritime pilot looking to establish trade with the Japanese. Sanada will be an executive producer on season 2, and Jarvis will be a co-executive producer.

Season 1 was an adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel. Meanwhile, season 2 will be an original chapter compared to the first season. Per FX, Shōgun season 2 will begin “ten years after the events of the first season and continue the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined.”

Co-creators and showrunners Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks return for season 2 and recently completed the writers’ room. Kondo, Marks, Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, and Michael De Luca are co-executive producers. FX Productions produces Shōgun.

Cosmo Jarvis wears a yukata in Shōgun.
Katie Yu / FX

Shōgun was advertised as a limited series upon its release in February 2024. One month after the finale in April, Sanada signed a deal to return as Toranaga. That paved the way for FX and Hulu to develop two additional seasons. The renewal also moved Shōgun from a limited series to the drama categories at the 2024 Emmys.

The change did not matter, as Shōgun became the most awarded single season of television in Emmy history. Shōgun won 18 Emmys, including Outstanding Drama, Lead Actor (Sanada), and Lead Actress (Anna Sawai). It’s the first Japanese-language series to win Outstanding Drama.

Stream Shōgun season 1 on Hulu.

