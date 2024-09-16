 Skip to main content
2024 Emmys: see what records Shōgun and The Bear broke

It was a record-setting night for Shōgun and The Bear at the 2024 Emmys. The FX-produced programs dominated the dramatic and comedy categories, winning 29 Emmys combined.

Shōgun season 1 is the most awarded television season in Emmy history with 18. Shōgun already had the record of 14 thanks to its dominant haul at the Creative Arts Emmys. However, the groundbreaking series added four more Emmys on Sunday night, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Hiroyuki Sanada, Outstanding Lead Actress for Anna Sawai, and Outstanding Directing for Frederick E. O. Toye. Sawai, as Lady Mariko, became the first actor of Asian descent to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The Bear season 2 broke its own record for most wins in a single year for a comedy series with 11. Jeremy Allen White took home Outstanding Lead Actor, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Liza Colón-Zayas won in their respective supporting categories. Colón-Zayas’ became the first Latina to win supporting actress in a comedy. Christopher Storer won the Emmy for comedy direction for his work on Fishesthe memorable Christmas-dinner flashback episode with the Berzatto family.

Despite dominating most categories, The Bear did not walk away with Outstanding Comedy Series, which went to Hacks. The Max comedy’s star, Jean Smart, also beat out The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri for lead actress in a comedy.

Elsewhere, Netflix’s Baby Reindeer won six Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Richard Gadd, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Jessica Gunning.

The CrownHacks, and The Morning Show garnered three Emmy wins apiece.

