A new DC Universe is on its way, and comic book fans have finally gotten their first substantial look at it. The multimedia franchise isn’t set to kick things off with one of its flagship heroes like Batman, Superman, or Wonder Woman, either. Instead, the DCU’s first official entry belongs to an oddball mix of monsters known as the Creature Commandos. Created and written by James Gunn, Creature Commandos promises to bridge the gap between 2021’s The Suicide Squad, 2022’s Peacemaker, and the DCU’s future.

Now, over a year after Gunn announced Creature Commandos, the animated series’ first official trailer has debuted online. The teaser, which runs over 2 minutes long, efficiently introduces several of Creature Commandos‘ core characters, including The Bride (Indira Varma), Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn), Weasel (also Sean Gunn), and Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk).

It offers fans a glimpse of the show’s zany tone and hyper-violent, gory edge as well, and even boasts a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance from one fan-favorite Batman villain. You can check out the full trailer for yourself below.

In addition to its crew of wacky monsters, Creature Commandos will prominently feature a returning, now-animated Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), the grizzled leader of the show’s titular team and the father of Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman), who is tragically killed in The Suicide Squad. It is Rick Flag Sr. who can be seen at the trailer’s 1:50 mark engaging in a fight with none other than Clayface, too.

The Batman villain’s inclusion in Creature Commandos comes as a major surprise, and it offers some further insight into just how established Batman and his rogue gallery may already be in the DCU by the time the animated series begins. The show will reportedly pick up after the events of Peacemaker season 1 and will follow Davis’ Amanda Waller as she’s forced to put together a new team of non-humans to take on her various secret missions.

As part of their non-negotiable commitment to Waller, it looks like the Creature Commandos are going to run into some pretty noteworthy DC villains. Fans will, however, have to wait for Creature Commandos‘ December premiere to learn more about not only Clayface’s role in the series but also what its eponymous team’s missions ultimately entail.

Creature Commandos premieres December 5 on Max.