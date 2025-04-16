Amazon cancels Citadel spinoffs Honey Bunny & Diana; season 2 heads to 2026

Citadel is saying goodbye to two international spinoffs at Prime Video.

Amazon announced that Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana will not receive second seasons at Prime Video. Instead, the two spinoffs will be intertwined with the second season of the flagship program, Citadel.

“Having successfully traversed India and Italy, storylines from both Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana will be woven into the upcoming second season of the mothership series Citadel,” Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, said via Deadline. “While these successful and widely enjoyed international chapters will not continue as individual series, season 2 of Citadel will be our most exhilarating yet.

“With high-stakes storytelling, new additions to our amazing cast and bold, cinematic ambition, the new season will deepen the emotional journeys of Nadia, Mason, and Orlick against the relentless force that is Manticore. We’re excited to share what’s next when Citadel Season 2 premieres globally in Q2 of 2026.”

Citadel is one of the biggest gambles in Prime Video’s history. Produced by the Russo Brothers, the espionage action series is one of the most expensive shows ever made, with an estimated budget of $300 million for Citadel’s six-episode first season.

Amazon planned to expand the Citadel universe through global spinoffs in different languages. Honey Bunny was an Indian Hindi-language series, while Diana was in Italian. Despite favorable reviews and solid viewership within their respective countries, Honey Bunny and Diana failed to become global hits. Other planned spinoffs, including one in Mexico, have been put on hold.

Amazon will now focus on finishing Citadel season 2, which is currently in post-production. Set one month after the events of season 1, Citadel season 2 depicts the spies of the Citadel agency on the run from Manticore agents. The spies must come out of hiding to stop Manticore’s Brazilian billionaire Paulo Braga from unleashing devastating technology, built by Citadel’s Bernard Orlick, into the world.

Citadel stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville.

Season 1, which premiered in April 2023, is now streaming on Prime Video. Season 2 premieres in the spring of 2026.