Citadel trailer depicts new spy drama from Russo Brothers

Prime Video released the first trailer for the new spy drama series, Citadel, which stems from executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame).

Richard Madden (Eternals) stars as Mason Kane, an elite spy who used to work for an independent global spy agency called Citadel. The organization was destroyed eight years prior by a syndicate named Manticore. Kane and fellow agent Nadia Sinh (The Matrix Resurrections’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped out when Citadel fell, and they’ve each built new lives under new identities.

In the present day, Mason is recruited by his former colleague, Bernard Orlick (Inside Man’s Stanley Tucci), to join him in the fight against Manticore. Mason must find Nadia and remind her of their past lives together to stop Manticore and protect the world. As Orlick states in the trailer, “You need to remember the past to save the future.”

Citadel | Official Trailer | Prime Video

The rest of the ensemble features Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile (Black Mirror) as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings (NOS4A2) as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller (Skyscraper) as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, and Caoilinn Springall (The Midnight Sky) as Hendrix Conroy.

Citadel is the start of a global franchise available in 240 countries and territories worldwide. In addition to the main series with Madden and Chopra Jonas, there will be spinoff series with interconnected stories around the globe. There are series underway in both Italy and India starring Matilda De Angelis (Leonardo), Varun Dhawan (Bhediya), and Samantha Ruth Prabhu (The Family Man).

Citadel is created by Josh Appelbaum (Without Remorse) and Bryan Oh (Homecoming). David Weil (Invasion) serves as the showrunner, while the Russo Brothers will executive produce.

The first season of Citadel consists of six episodes, with two episodes premiering April 28 on Prime Video, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.

