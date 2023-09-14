3 dramas on Prime Video you need to watch in September

There’s something soothing about dramas. They help you escape into a fictional world of intrigue, sometimes intense action, and unbelievable scenarios. Dramas are a catch-all genre that skews to all types of secondary genres, from horror to comedy to thrillers, depending on the movie or TV show.

When you’re looking for a new drama to watch, whether it’s a movie or a TV show, consider browsing the best movies on Amazon Prime Video. Among them are fabulous dramas, and we have highlighted two great drama films to watch on Prime Video, as well as one can’t-miss drama TV show this month.

Air (2023)

AIR | Official Trailer

It’s always fascinating to get an inside look at how a big brand came to be. That is what this biographical sports drama film sets out to do, telling the story of the origins of the Air Jordan basketball shoe line. As the story goes, Nike employee Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) was tasked by co-founder Phil Knight (Ben Affleck) and the company’s VP of Marketing Rob Strasser (Jason Bateman) to find a new spokesperson for the flailing basketball show division.

Vaccaro became convinced that third-pick Michael Jordan was the man for the job, but snagging the soon-to-be massive basketball legend and convincing the executives that he would be worth it was easier said than done. Can you imagine a time when Jordan and Nike weren’t so intertwined? Air received rave reviews thanks to its story, casting (including Viola Davis as Jordan’s mother, who he reportedly suggested play the role), and handling of one of the biggest brand tie-ins in history.

Stream Air on Prime Video.

Gen V (2023-)

Gen V – Official Redband Trailer | Prime Video

If you prefer to stick with TV, check out Gen V this month. A spin-off of The Boys, Gen V is set in a special university. But this isn’t the magical school of Hogwarts. The young adult superheroes who attend the Godolkin University School for Crimefighting do have special powers. With the corporation Vought International running things, however, these students are literally left to fight to the gruesome death. It’s the only way, after all, to prove that they’re worthy as the next generation of “supes.”

With cameos from several The Boys characters including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Ashley, Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, and Chace Crawford as The Deep, Gen V’s primary focus is the new cast of young characters. Expect the same raw gore, foul mouths, and political satire and wit you get from The Boys. For fans of that show, Gen V will help bide the time as you anxiously await the return of the original series on which it’s based.

Stream Gen V on Prime Video on September 29.

Elvis (2022)

Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS | Official Trailer

Everyone heard about the movie Elvis and the fanfare around Austin Butler for his spot-on, awards-worthy portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll. If you never got around to watching the epic biographical drama film, you can do that now on Prime Video. Butler fully embodies the singer and performer, delivering the story of his rise to stardom, and even the adoption of his signature leg shake and raised lip that had ladies going wild.

The story of Elvis is told from the perspective of Presley’s former manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), who wakes up in the hospital and starts to recall how he met the icon. With plenty of musical numbers, Elvis will have you up on your feet dancing, too.

Stream Elvis on Prime Video.

