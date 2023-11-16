3 dramas on Prime Video you need to watch in November

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon Prime Video has so much content to watch that’s included with your standard Amazon Prime subscription. From comedies to dramas, Amazon originals, classic network shows, blockbuster movies, and more, the options are endless.

If you’re looking for something that leans more towards the dramatic side, there are three dramas on Prime Video you need to watch in November. One is a gritty DC Comics superhero flick, one is a Tom Cruise classic, and the third is one of the most iconic films ever made.

The Batman (2022)

Love or hate Robert Pattinson as Batman, there’s no denying that The Batman, a reboot of the film franchise, was a massive box-office success. The series received rave reviews for its gritty, neo-noir interpretation of the story. It begins with the gruesome murder of Gotham City mayor Don Mitchell Jr. by a masked serial killer (Riddler), which forces Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman, out of hiding to help investigate. As the Riddler continues his killing spree, he taunts Batman with messages and threats.

Joining Pattinson as the titular character is Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, and Colin Farrell in a head-turning performance as Penguin. Despite delays in production and release due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Batman came out on top. It’s worth watching a second time, and certainly for a first.

Stream The Batman on Prime Video.

The Firm (2012)

A non-action movie Tom Cruise classic, The Firm is a legal thriller where the action star plays a more cerebral character. He’s Mitch, a Harvard Law School graduate who accepts a position at a boutique law firm. But he soon realizes the firm is involved in nefarious dealings, with many of its clients being money launderers, thieves, and other types of criminals. His once-promising job has become dangerous and deadly.

Now deep in with the firm and being blackmailed from all sides, Mitch not only has to get himself out of hot water but also find a way to save his career, his marriage, and his life. Decently reviewed and earning Holly Hunter an Academy Award nomination for her supporting role, the story in The Firm is based on the John Grisham novel of the same name, bringing the characters and the courtroom drama to life on screen.

Stream The Firm on Prime Video.

Rocky (1976)

Head all the way back to the ‘70s with this classic, three-time Oscar-winning film starring Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. He’s the typical underdog, a man with big dreams and the intense training mentality required to make it to the top (complete with signature musical montage).

Rocky is an uplifting, emotional, action-packed sports drama that has something for everyone. If you need inspiration, whether it’s to get through another work week, train for a 5K, get yourself moving at the gym, or feel pumped for the holiday season, the feel-good nature of Rocky will have you punching the sky and feeling victorious right along with the lead character.

Stream Rocky on Prime Video.

