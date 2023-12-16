3 dramas on Prime Video you need to watch in December

If you’re looking for a good drama to sink your teeth into in December, there are some great ones worth checking out on Amazon Prime Video. You’ll find old classic movies from the ‘80s and ‘90s, relatively recent ones from the ‘oughts, and a brand-new movie that was released just this year.

Instead of watching the same drama movie you’ve watched again and again (except Die Hard, which is mandatory holiday season viewing, of course), check out something new that you haven’t watched before. The three dramas on Prime Video you need to watch in December feature an interesting mix of titles.

Recommended Videos

A Good Person (2023)

A GOOD PERSON | Official Trailer

Zach Braff (Scrubs) wrote, directed, and produced A Good Person, a movie about Allison (Dune: Part Two‘s Florence Pugh), an aspiring musician whose life takes a tragic twist of fate when she gets into a car accident. She comes out of it with critical injuries, but her future brother and sister-in-law Jesse (Tony Onwumere) and Molly (Nichelle Hines) sadly die from the injuries they sustained. Suffering from severe depression following the accident, Allison deals with her guilt in unhealthy ways.

The heartbreaking drama, which also stars Morgan Freeman as the grandfather of Allison’s fiancé Nathan (Chinaza Uche), received mixed reviews after its limited theatrical release. But the audience score on review aggregator sites like Rotten Tomatoes suggests that fans received A Good Person far more favorably than critics. They call it a tearjerker with fabulous performances from its cast, making A Good Person a suitable option to break up too many sickly sweet, joyful comedies through the holiday season.

Stream A Good Person on Prime Video.

The Hunt (2013)

The Hunt Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Mads Mikkelsen Movie HD

Not to be confused with the 2020 film of the same name, the Danish movie The Hunt, offered with English subtitles, is far darker and more sinister. Mads Mikkelsen (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) shines as Lucas, a kindergarten teacher wrongly accused of sexually abusing a child. Despite the baselessness of the allegations, Lucas finds himself the target of mass hysteria.

Set in a small Danish village around Christmastime, The Hunt received critical acclaim, with critics particularly singling out Mikkelsen’s performance. Made on a relatively small budget as well, The Hunt was a box office success. It’s serious subject matter that’s heavy for the holidays. But it won’t disappoint if you can stomach something more meaty through the season.

Stream The Hunt on Prime Video.

The Untouchables (1987)

The Untouchables (1987) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Head all the way back to the ‘80s for this crime drama that tells the story of Eliot Ness (Kevin Costner) as he forms a team known as the Untouchables. The intent is to bring down Al Capone (Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Robert De Niro) and his crew, bringing bootleg alcohol into the country. But his mission is rife with challenges thanks to corruption within the police force. Set during the Prohibition era and based on the 1957 book of the same name, The Untouchables has an incredible cast, including Andy Garcia, Sean Connery, Patricia Clarkson, and Charles Martin Smith.

Nominated for four Academy Awards, with Connery winning for Best Supporting Actor, The Untouchables is one of those classic movies that you might not have seen in ages and might see from a different perspective by watching it again decades later. It’s largely a fictional tale loosely based on a true story, and you’ll get a 1930s gangster movie feel from this cult classic film.

Stream The Untouchables on Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations