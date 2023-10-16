Among the dramas on Prime Video you need to watch in October is a new film that stars Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones. Already receiving rave reviews, The Burial is one worth watching. But we also include two classics on this list, one that earned six Academy Award nominations back in the early 2000s and another from decades ago that, despite having received its share of criticism, is considered one of the defining movies of the 1980s.

If you’re looking for something to watch in the drama category this October, we have you covered with three dramas that are worth your time. Whether you’re rewatching one of these films for the first time in decades or checking one out for the first time, none of these will disappoint.

Moneyball (2011)

Based on a true story, Moneyball is a biographical sports drama about Billy Beane (Bullet Train‘s Brad Pitt) and his attempt to create a competitive Oakland Athletics baseball team in 2002. With a limited budget, how could he and his assistant general manager Peter Brand (Jonah Hill) possibly be able to assemble a competitive team?

The answer, it seems, is using a clever sabermetric system to evaluate players and help them choose those who were otherwise undervalued but may end up being hidden gems. It’s a predictable story, especially if you already know it. Nonetheless, Moneyball is a sharp and funny sports movie that reinforces why Pitt is an A-lister and made Hollywood take a second look at Hill and his ability to tackle more dramatic roles.

Stream Moneyball on Prime Video.

Rain Man (1988)

A classic movie about an unlikely pair. Charlie (Tom Cruise) is a selfish young man who meets the brother he didn’t know he had, Raymond (Dustin Hoffman). He also learns that his estranged father has died and left the entirety of his fortune to Raymond, an autistic savant.

Through meeting Raymond, who lives by a strict routine and displays little emotion, but is also fiercely brilliant and wildly misunderstood, Charlie begins to become a better man. It’s the journey to get there and the fascination with Hoffman’s performance that make this movie shine. Despite the fact that Rain Man has drawn criticism over the year’s for Hoffman’s stereotypical portrayal of people on the autism spectrum, looking under the surface, it was also a crucial film that helped bring awareness to the spectrum disorder.

Stream Rain Man on Prime Video.

The Burial (2023)

The combination of Jamie Foxx (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and Tommy Lee Jones is a winning one, and this legal drama based on the true story of lawyer Willie E. Gary (Foxx) and his client, Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefe (Jones), will keep your attention the whole way through. O’Keefe filed suit against the Loewen funeral company following a contractual dispute. Gary was a personal injury lawyer known for winning cases, but also for his unconventional style.

An adaptation of Jonathan Harr’s article The Burial that appeared in The New Yorker in 1999, The Burial premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and was met with a warm reception. Critics call it a “solid courtroom drama” and applaud the beautifully contrasted performances from the two leads.

Stream The Burial on Prime Video.

