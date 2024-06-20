 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The Penguin trailer: Colin Farrell’s Oz fights for control of Gotham

By
A man with a confused look stares.
Max

Colin Farrell’s Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot sets out to control the criminal underworld of Gotham City in the latest trailer for The Penguin.

After the events of The Batman, much of Gotham is still underwater because of The Riddler bombing the seawall. Carmine Falcone is also dead, leaving his empire without a leader. Oz (Farrell), Falcone’s chief lieutenant, inserts himself into power, promising to “tear down the empire from the inside out.” However, Falcone’s daughter, Sofia (Cristin Milioti), believes the empire belongs to her now and will fight Oz for control of the city.

Recommended Videos

Besides Farrell and Milioti, The Penguin’s cast includes Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Michael Kelly as Johnny Viti, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni, Deirdre O’Connell as Francis Cobb, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, James Madio as Milos Grapa, Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo, and Theo Rossi as Dr. Julian Rush.

The Penguin | Official Teaser 2 | Max

The Penguin is the first spinoff television series from Matt Reeves’ Batman universe. Reeves executive produces The Penguin alongside Farrell, showrunner Lauren LeFranc, Bill Carraro, and Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes. Another spinoff series revolving around the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) is in development.

The Penguin will be a part of the new DC Universe under James Gunn and Peter Safran. However, the series will fall under the DC Elseworlds banner, meaning it does not fit into the DCU’s shared universe.

The Penguin streams on Max in September. The eight-episode series should hold fans over until The Batman Part II arrives on October 2, 2026.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
MaXXXine trailer: Mia Goth becomes a star
A woman walks the red carpet and blows a kiss.

In the latest trailer for Ti West's MaXXXine, America has a new scream queen, and her name is Maxine Minx.

Hollywood. 1980s. Maxine has escaped Texas and moved to Los Angeles to become a famous actress. However, Maxine's past still lingers as she tries to move past the deadly massacre from X. As she navigates the Hollywood scene, the Night Stalker begins his killing spree and sets his next target as Maxine.

Read more
Alien: Romulus trailer teases more face-hugging madness
An alien prepares to attack a woman tied up.

The new trailer for Alien: Romulus is a direct reminder that in space, no one can hear you scream.

In the trailer, a group of space colonists boards a deteriorating space station to look for anything useful. If the group wants to go home, this mission is "their only ticket out of here." Yet, the humans are not alone on the abandoned station. The terrifying trailer teases more face-hugging madness as a Xenomorph sadistically hunts the humans, unleashing hell on them at every turn.

Read more
Snowpiercer season 4 teaser trailer previews one last ride
A man holds a pipe up to someone's throat while speaking into a walkie talkie.

The final ride has begun in the teaser trailer for the fourth and final season of Snowpiercer.

It's been two years since the season 3 finale, which depicted a split between Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs). Melanie leads a faction of passengers who remain on Snowpiercer for safety, while Andre and his group of survivors inhabit Big Alice as they head outside of New Eden into the unknown.

Read more