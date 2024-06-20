The Penguin trailer: Colin Farrell’s Oz fights for control of Gotham

Colin Farrell’s Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot sets out to control the criminal underworld of Gotham City in the latest trailer for The Penguin.

After the events of The Batman, much of Gotham is still underwater because of The Riddler bombing the seawall. Carmine Falcone is also dead, leaving his empire without a leader. Oz (Farrell), Falcone’s chief lieutenant, inserts himself into power, promising to “tear down the empire from the inside out.” However, Falcone’s daughter, Sofia (Cristin Milioti), believes the empire belongs to her now and will fight Oz for control of the city.

Besides Farrell and Milioti, The Penguin’s cast includes Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Michael Kelly as Johnny Viti, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni, Deirdre O’Connell as Francis Cobb, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, James Madio as Milos Grapa, Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo, and Theo Rossi as Dr. Julian Rush.

The Penguin | Official Teaser 2 | Max

The Penguin is the first spinoff television series from Matt Reeves’ Batman universe. Reeves executive produces The Penguin alongside Farrell, showrunner Lauren LeFranc, Bill Carraro, and Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes. Another spinoff series revolving around the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) is in development.

The Penguin will be a part of the new DC Universe under James Gunn and Peter Safran. However, the series will fall under the DC Elseworlds banner, meaning it does not fit into the DCU’s shared universe.

The Penguin streams on Max in September. The eight-episode series should hold fans over until The Batman Part II arrives on October 2, 2026.

