Thunderbolts* final trailer teases a shot at redemption for Marvel’s antiheroes

It’s all about redemption in the final trailer for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*.

Each member of the Thunderbolts — including Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker — have done bad things. Without the Avengers, the world needs new heroes, especially when the Void (Lewis Pullman) threatens to spread the darkness and destroy humanity.

However, Bucky tries to inspire the group, saying they can live with regret or do something about it. “Being the hero, there is no higher calling,” Red Guardian tells Yelena. After some convincing, Yelena finally buys in and agrees to embrace her call to fight.

“We can’t stop him alone. No one can,” Yelena says about facing the Void. “But we can find a way, together.”

Society has looked down on the Thunderbolts, which gives the team an underdog mentality. Pugh believes this dark horse mindset in Thunderbolts* results in a “badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes.”

Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Pierce, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus round out the cast.

Jake Schreier, an Emmy winner for his work on Netflix’s Beef, directs Thunderbolts* from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will produce, with Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez attached as executive producers.

Thunderbolts* is the last movie scheduled in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will kick off Phase Six in July. Several of the Thunderbolts will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, including Pugh, Stan, Harbour, John-Kamen, Russell, and Pullman.

Marvel Studios will release Thunderbolts* in theaters on May 2.