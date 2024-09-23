The MCU’s own Suicide Squad assembles in the Thunderbolts’ latest trailer

The bad guys take center stage in the first teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*.

“Everyone here has done bad things,” Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova/Black Widow says as she comes to blows with several of Marvel’s antiheroes. This includes John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and a mysterious character named Bob (Lewis Pullman), who is believed to be Sentry. These five, along with Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), are forced to team up by the American government and work on a dangerous mission.

The mastermind behind this is Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), the director of the CIA. “There are bad guys, and there are worse guys. And nothing else,” de Fontaine tells the group when they gather before her.

Based on the comic series by Kurt Busiek and Mark Bagley, Thunderbolts* is directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo. Schreier, Lee, and Calo collaborated on Netflix’s Emmy-winning series Beef. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is the producer on Thunderbolts*.

Thunderbolts* will be the first movie in the MCU since Deadpool & Wolverine, which was released in July and opened to an R-rated-movie record of $211 million at the domestic box office.

Experience Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* only in theaters May 2025. pic.twitter.com/kLJ3Ttb9Z3 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 23, 2024

Thunderbolts* is the first of four scheduled MCU movies in 2025. The first, Captain America: Brave New World, opens on February 14, 2025. The third film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, comes out later in the summer on July 25, 2025. Finally, Blade, the long-awaited solo movie starring Mahershala Ali in the titular role, releases on November 7, 2025.

Thunderbolts* is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 2, 2025.