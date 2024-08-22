 Skip to main content
New Marvel promo reveals better looks at Red Hulk, Thunderbolts*, and more

By
Red Hulk screams while he flexes.
Marvel Studios

In honor of Marvel Comics’ 85th anniversary, Marvel Studios has released a video featuring new footage from Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, Ironheart, and Daredevil: Born Again.

The promo originally appeared on Marvel’s X (formerly Twitter) account. It has since been deleted. However, the clips from Marvel’s upcoming titles still exist on social media.

The highlight of the promo features Harrison Ford as Red Hulk. The gigantic monster briefly appeared in the closing moments of the Captain America: Brave New World trailerThe latest clip shows the frontal view of Ford’s President Ross transforming into Red Hulk. Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, who finds himself in the middle of an international incident. Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theaters on February 14, 2025.

First official look at Harrison Ford as Red Hulk. pic.twitter.com/idNmzrM2mx

&mdash; DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 22, 2024

After Brave New World comes Thunderbolts*, which heads to theaters next spring. In the promo clip, an elevator opens to reveal members of the antihero team, including Red Guardian (David Harbour), Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost, Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent. Olga Kurylenko’s Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster is also a member of the Thunderbolts.

Thunderbolts* also stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Lewis Pullman as Bob/Sentry, Geraldine Viswanathan as de Fontaine’s assistant, and Ford as  Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2, 2025.

First official look at ‘THUNDERBOLTS’

In theaters on May 2, 2025. pic.twitter.com/CzMDgJ69YU

&mdash; DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 22, 2024

Marvel also included quick cuts from Ironheart and Daredevil: Born Again. Both shows will stream on Disney+ in 2025. While Ironheart is undated, Daredevil: Born Again launches in March 2025.

.@Marvel celebrates its 85 years with a now-deleted video including new footage from &#39;DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN&#39;, &#39;IRONHEART&#39;, &#39;THUNDERBOLTS*&#39; and &#39;CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD&#39;. Excelsior!

📲 https://t.co/kGrJ1WT6yA pic.twitter.com/hZIfLkwQxk

&mdash; MCU News and Rumors (@mcunewsrumors) August 22, 2024

