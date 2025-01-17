The country is on the brink of war in Captain America: Brave New World trailer

War is coming in the latest trailer for Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World.

“The country needs Captain America,” Harrison Ford’s President Thaddeus Ross says to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson. After an attack at the White House, Sam believes the president’s inner circle has been compromised. Someone wants to incite a war and start an international conflict. With the clock ticking, Sam races to find the mastermind behind the incident before the world sinks into chaos. And Sam will have to do it fast before Ross and his Red Hulk persona unleash havoc.

“You want me? Come and get me,” says Sam to Red Hulk before their impending showdown.

Besides Mackie and Ford, Captain America: Brave New World stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Captain America: Brave New World marks Mackie’s first appearance as the new Captain America in a Marvel film. After Steve Rogers passed him the shield in Avengers: Endgame, Sam finally accepted the Captain America mantle by the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Julius Onah directs Brave New World from a screenplay he contributed to along with Peter Glanz, Rob Edwards, Malcolm Spellman, and Dalan Musson. Producers include Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, with Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 14, 2025. Tickets are now on sale at Fandango. Like previous Marvel movies, Brave New World will offer collectible popcorn buckets, including the Red Hulk Bust and Winged Shield.