Mille Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt team with robots in The Electric State trailer

By
A woman and man stand next to each other and stare.
Paul Abell / Netflix

For humanity to survive, they must team with robots to fight the real enemy in the trailer for The Electric State.

Millie Bobby Brown stars as Michelle, a young teenager who embarks on a journey across a retrofuturistic United States to find her missing brother (Woody Norman). Joining Michelle on this journey is her yellow robot, Cosmo (Alan Tudyk), and a drifter named Keats (Chris Pratt). After a failed uprising, robots were banished to the barren 200-square-mile area called the “Electric State.” Michelle realizes her answers might be found in this banned area and that robots hold the key to her brother’s location.

The Electric State’s ensemble includes Ke Huy Quan as Dr. Amherst, Stanley Tucci as Ethan Skate, Jason Alexander as Ted Finnster, Giancarlo Esposito as Colonel Bradbury, Anthony Mackie as Herman, Woody Harrelson as Mr. Peanut, Brian Cox as Pop Fly, Jenny Slate as Penny Pal, and Hank Azaria as Perplexo.

The Russo Brothers directed The Electric State from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The Electric State is based on Simon Stålenhag’s sci-fi novel of the same name. The Russos have not directed a feature film since 2022’s The Gray Man, the action thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The Gray Man is currently the seventh most popular movie on Netflix.

The Russo Brothers will soon depart Netflix for Marvel to helm the next two Avengers movies: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Production begins this spring in London.

The Electric State streams on March 14 on Netflix.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
