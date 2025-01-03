7 most anticipated comic book movies and TV shows of 2025, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 7. Harley Quinn season 5 (January 16, 2025) 6. Peacemaker season 2 (August 2025) 5. Thunderbolts* (May 2, 2025) 4. Daredevil: Born Again (March 4, 2025) 3. Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025) 2. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25, 2025) 1. Superman (July 11, 2025)

2025 has come, and once again, people will treat themselves to several comic book films and TV shows throughout the year. In the next 12 months, fans will see DC projects like Superman and Harley Quinn as the franchise makes its long-awaited comeback.

Meanwhile, Marvel fans shall continue to eat healthy as they witness Captain America, the Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts in cinemas. Though there will be more than enough comic book movies and shows to watch in 2025, these seven projects are arguably the most highly anticipated of the year.

7. Harley Quinn season 5 (January 16, 2025)

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will begin a new chapter for themselves in their hit show’s fifth season as they move out of a ruined Gotham City to make a fresh start in Metropolis. Of course, things won’t be easy for them, as they will have to deal with more iconic DC villains like Brainiac, Enchantress, and Red X, which should lead to more hilarious and action-packed hijinks.

The new season will also show Batman’s return to fighting crime and Nightwing’s return from the dead, which should add extra drama to the story. Nevertheless, Harley Quinn should continue to deliver hilarious and action-packed hijinks from Gotham’s greatest couple.

6. Peacemaker season 2 (August 2025)

After Max’s surprise hit series Peacemaker achieved such outstanding reviews in its first season, it has garnered plenty of hype for its season 2 return in 2025. It’s unknown how the show’s story will be affected by the DC Universe’s timeline change in 2023’s The Flash.

Nevertheless, Peacemaker should continue to show John Cena’s hero being confronted by his past as his father’s memory still haunts him and Rick Flag Sr. enters the scene. Whatever James Gunn’s show throws at audiences, it will sure to be another hysterical, shocking, and ultraviolent extravaganza.

Featuring Marvel’s version of the Suicide Squad, Thunderbolts* will show the titular team of ex-villains and antiheroes coming together to complete a top-secret mission involving the mysterious superhero, the Sentry.

It’s an interesting break away from the traditional superhero films that Marvel typically produces; one that will expand the dark, political conspiracy that has been brewing behind the scenes since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

4. Daredevil: Born Again (March 4, 2025)

Since Daredevil made his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been dying to see him get his own solo project set in the MCU. This series will show the legendary hero appearing with old friends once again, all while confronting the Kingpin as the crime boss runs for mayor of New York City.

The story will even feature other notable characters like the Punisher, Bullseye, Muse, and White Tiger. Though Daredevil: Born Again featured a long, hectic production with several years of buildup throughout the MCU, the final product should be worth the wait once it drops onto Disney+.

3. Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025)

This blockbuster film is Sam Wilson’s first solo outing as the new Captain America in the MCU. The sequel has a lot to live up to as it follows in the footsteps of The Winter Soldier and Civil War, two movies that were big hits with both critics and audiences. Like previous films in the franchise, Brave New World will feature the titular hero investigating a vast and eerily timely conspiracy following an attempt on the president’s life.

Not only will it feature the Red Hulk and The Leader, Brave New World will finally address the giant Celestial that was left sticking out of the ocean in Eternals, changing the MCU for years to come.

2. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25, 2025)

After several years of waiting, audiences will finally get to see Marvel’s First Family make its MCU debut. However, Fantastic Four: The First Steps will bring its team of heroes back to their roots by having them fight to protect their home in an alternate, futuristic version of 1960s Earth.

This nostalgic sci-fi epic will also introduce fan-favorite characters like Galactus, the Silver Surfer, and Doctor Doom, the latter of whom will be set up to rock the MCU as the franchise’s next big bad in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. All in all, The First Steps will have massive ramifications for Marvel as a whole, making for a fitting introduction to such iconic heroes and villains.

1. Superman (July 11, 2025)

DC took the internet by storm when it released its record-breaking teaser for James Gunn’s Superman. Not only will this film introduce David Corenswet’s version of the Man of Steel but it will also feature Gunn’s revamped DC Universe on the big screen inhabited by new versions of Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, the Daily Planet, and the Justice League.

Based on the trailer, Superman will pay tribute to the hero’s past by taking inspiration from the films by Richard Donner and Zack Snyder and the stories from the Silver Age of Comics. This makes for a bold, giant step forward for both Superman and DC Films as a whole, as well as one of the most anticipated films of the year.