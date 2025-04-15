The Life of Chuck trailer: Tom Hiddleston leads sincere Stephen King adaptation

THE LIFE OF CHUCK - Official Trailer - In Theaters June

Tom Hiddleston plays Charles “Chuck” Krantz in the trailer for The Life of Chuck, Mike Flanagan’s sci-fi drama based on Stephen King’s 2020 novella.

“If you have heart, you have hope,” Mark Hamill’s Albie Krantz says in the trailer. The Life of Chuck depicts the life of Chuck Krantz, an ordinary man with an extraordinary story. Chuck’s life is split into three acts and presented in reverse chronological order, starting with adulthood and working backwards toward childhood. Hiddleston plays Chuck as an adult, while Jacob Tremblay, Benjamin Pajak, and Cody Flanagan appear as younger versions of the titular character.

Throughout his life, Chuck will experience “the wonder of love, the heartbreak of loss, and the multitudes contained in all of us.”

Hamill and Mia Sara play Chuck’s grandparents, Albie and Sarah Krantz. The Life of Chuck also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Annalise Basso, Matthew Lillard, Carl Lumbly, Heather Langenkamp, Samantha Sloyan, Harvey Guillén, and Kate Siegel.

Flanagan writes, produces, edits, and directs The Life of Chuck. Trevor Macy, Flanagan’s partner at Intrepid Pictures, is a producer. The Life of Chuck was a short story published by King in 2020’s If It Bleeds.

Flanagan has adapted several of King’s novels for films, including Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep. Flanagan is developing The Dark Tower and Carrie as TV shows for Amazon MGM Studios. Carrie was officially greenlit earlier this month.

The Life of Chuck premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in early September. The movie won the festival’s top prize, the People’s Choice Award. Later that month, Neon acquired North American distribution rights.

The Life of Chuck opens in select cities on June 6 before a nationwide release on June 13.