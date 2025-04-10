 Skip to main content
It’s official: Mike Flanagan’s Carrie TV series greenlit at Amazon

A bloodied and wide-eyed Carrie in the epnymous horror movie.
Horror maestro Mike Flanagan has been linked to a Carrie TV series since October. Now, it’s finally official at Amazon.

Prime Video has ordered Carrie, an eight-episode TV show based on Stephen King’s iconic horror novel from 1974. Per Deadline, Flanagan will write, executive produce, and showrun Carrie while directing several episodes. Trevor Macy, Flanagan’s partner at Intrepid Pictures, will executive produce.

Reports of Flanagan’s involvement with Carrie date back to the fall of 2024. The series will reimagine the story about Carrie White, a high school teenager who lives with her overprotective mother. After her father’s sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public high school,” the synopsis reads, “a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers.”

Casting for the lead roles is currently underway. Summer H. Howell (Curse of Chucky, Hunter Hunter) is in talks to play Carrie White. Siena Agudong (Resident Evil, Sidelined: The QB and Me) will play Carrie’s rival, Sue Snell.

Two years after King’s novel, Brian De Palma directed 1976’s Carrie, the most famous adaptation to date. Carrie featured Sissy Spacek as Carrie White, Amy Irving as Sue Snell, John Travolta as Billy Nolan, and Piper Laurie as Carrie’s mother, Margaret White. De Palma’s is frequently cited as one of the most influential horror movies of the last 60 years.

Since 1976, three other movies in the Carrie universe have come out: 1999’s The Rage: Carrie 2, a sequel to Carrie; 2002’s Carrie, an NBC movie from Bryan Fuller; and 2013’s Carrie, the remake starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

Amazon MGM Studios will produce Flanagan’s Carrie.

