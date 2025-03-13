 Skip to main content
The Life of Chuck teaser trailer previews heartfelt Stephen King adaptation

By

Time is ticking in the teaser trailer for The Life of Chuck, the upcoming adaptation of the 2020 short story by Stephen King.

Tom Hiddleston stars as Charles “Chuck” Krantz, the titular protagonist at the story’s center. The movie is divided into three chapters told in reverse. Chuck, an ordinary man by nature, walks down the street in the teaser. When the camera cuts to Chuck smiling, it quickly flashes to younger versions of the character.

“The universe is large, and it contains multitudes, but it also contains me,” a voiceover states before the teaser ends.

Besides Hiddleston, the ensemble cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Annalise Basso, Benjamin Pajak, Karen Gillan, Mia Sara, Matthew Lillard, Carl Lumbly, Samantha Sloyan, Harvey Guillén, Jacob Tremblay, Kate Siegel, and Mark Hamill. Nick Offerman plays the film’s narrator.

Horror maestro Mike Flanagan writes and directs The Life of Chuck. Flanagan also produces with his frequent collaborator Trevor Macy of Intrepid Pictures.

Tom Hiddleston holds a woman's hand.
Neon

Flanagan has previously adapted some of King’s works, including Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep. Flanagan will also adapt two more of King’s novels — The Dark Tower and Carrie — for television for Amazon MGM Studios. While Flanagan and King are predominantly known for their work in horror, The Life of Chuck is a much different story than what audiences are used to seeing from the duo.

The Life of Chuck premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the People’s Choice Award. Neon, the distributor behind the most recent Best Picture winner Anora, will distribute Flanagan’s movie.

The Life of Chuck opens in theaters on June 6, 2025.

The xenomorph heads to our planet in the Alien: Earth teaser trailer
A xenomorph drools in the teaser photo for Alien: Eart.

The Alien franchise normally features humans fighting the xenomorphs in space. In Alien: Earth, the extraterrestrial creatures are bringing the battle to Earth.

The official teaser trailer for Alien: Earth depicts a xenomorph frantically running in a ship hurling straight toward Earth. The xenomorph runs right into a glass window, giving fans a brief look at its large head. Judging by the tagline, "We were safer in space," the xenomorph will unleash havoc on humanity.
Speaking of humanity, the unlucky group sent to investigate the crash-landing is a group of tactical soldiers led by Wendy, a meta-human played by Sydney Chandler. "With this new threat unlocked," the synopsis reads, "the search crew must fight for survival, and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it."
Alien: Earth's ensemble features Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.
Alien: Earth takes place in 2120, two years before the events of Ridley Scott's Alien and around 30 years after Prometheus.

Dennis Quaid plays a notorious serial killer in Happy Face teaser trailer
A killer sits across from a woman in Happy Face.

Dennis Quaid transforms into a notorious serial killer in the teaser trailer for Happy Face, an upcoming crime drama at Paramount+.
Happy Face is inspired by the true-life story of Melissa G. Moore, played by Annaleigh Ashford. As a teenager, Moore discovered her father (Quaid) was the Happy Face serial killer. With her father behind bars, Moore changed her name to disassociate herself from her family's name that lived in infamy. Decades later, Melissa is forced to confront the incarcerated killer after an innocent man faces the death penalty for a crime her father committed.
"Every violent act is a rock dropped in water," Ashford says in the trailer. "If you stay silent, the ripples of trauma just keep pulling everyone they touch underneath."

Moore's story served as the basis of the Happy Face podcast and her autobiography, Shattered Silence

Zero Day teaser trailer: Robert De Niro investigates deadly cyberattack in Netflix series
A group of people stand in a room and look up in Zero Day.

A deadly cyberattack rocks the country in the teaser trailer for Zero Day, an upcoming limited series coming to Netflix in 2025.

"3,402 people died on Zero Day," Robert De Niro's President George Mullen says at the beginning of the teaser. As the former president, Mullen is charged with leading the Zero Day Commission, a special task force created to investigate a cyberattack that killed thousands. Mullen finds it difficult to decipher the truth from the lies in a world of disinformation. With the country in chaos, Mullen tries to smooth things over, but his newfound discoveries threaten the existence of everything he once stood for.

