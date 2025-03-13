The Life of Chuck teaser trailer previews heartfelt Stephen King adaptation

Time is ticking in the teaser trailer for The Life of Chuck, the upcoming adaptation of the 2020 short story by Stephen King.

Tom Hiddleston stars as Charles “Chuck” Krantz, the titular protagonist at the story’s center. The movie is divided into three chapters told in reverse. Chuck, an ordinary man by nature, walks down the street in the teaser. When the camera cuts to Chuck smiling, it quickly flashes to younger versions of the character.

“The universe is large, and it contains multitudes, but it also contains me,” a voiceover states before the teaser ends.

Besides Hiddleston, the ensemble cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Annalise Basso, Benjamin Pajak, Karen Gillan, Mia Sara, Matthew Lillard, Carl Lumbly, Samantha Sloyan, Harvey Guillén, Jacob Tremblay, Kate Siegel, and Mark Hamill. Nick Offerman plays the film’s narrator.

Horror maestro Mike Flanagan writes and directs The Life of Chuck. Flanagan also produces with his frequent collaborator Trevor Macy of Intrepid Pictures.

Flanagan has previously adapted some of King’s works, including Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep. Flanagan will also adapt two more of King’s novels — The Dark Tower and Carrie — for television for Amazon MGM Studios. While Flanagan and King are predominantly known for their work in horror, The Life of Chuck is a much different story than what audiences are used to seeing from the duo.

The Life of Chuck premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the People’s Choice Award. Neon, the distributor behind the most recent Best Picture winner Anora, will distribute Flanagan’s movie.

The Life of Chuck opens in theaters on June 6, 2025.