This iconic Stephen King thriller is getting remade as Netflix movie

Stephen King’s killer dog is heading to streaming.

Per Deadline, Netflix will turn Cujo, King’s bestselling novel, into a new movie. Roy Lee, one of the producers on Barbarian, will produce the Cujo remake for the streamer. No writers, directors, or actors are attached to Netflix’s feature film adaptation.

Released in 1981, Cujo revolves around a sweet dog’s transformation into a murderous canine. After a Saint Bernard named Cujo is bitten by a bat and infected with rabies, the dog goes on a killing spree in a small town. Donna and her young son Tad find themselves trapped inside a small car with Cujo on the loose. Donna must find a way to escape Cujo’s wrath or risk heatstroke.

Cujo was previously adapted into a 1983 feature film directed by Lewis Teague and written by Don Carlos Dunaway and Barbara Turner (pen name Lauren Currier). Cujo starred Dee Wallace as Donna and Danny Pintauro as Tad. The film received mixed reviews and grossed $21.2 million on a $6 million budget.

King remains Hollywood royalty when it comes to his novels as source material for movies and TV shows. Last month, Osgood Perkins released The Monkey, a deadly comedy based on King’s 1980 short story. The Monkey has grossed over $45 million worldwide on a $45.8 million budget.

There will be several more King adaptations on the way. The Life of Chuck, Mike Flanagan’s drama based on King’s 2020 novella, won the People’s Choice Award at TIFF 2024 and will be released on June 6, 2025. Edgar Wright’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Running Man, starring Glen Powell, opens on November 7, 2025.

Other King adaptations coming soon include the It prequel, Welcome to Derry; Fairy Tale with Paul Greengrass; The Institute from Benjamin Cavell; and Francis Lawrence’s The Long Walk.