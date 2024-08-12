 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The Monkey: Neon unveils teaser for horror film from Longlegs’ Osgood Perkins

By
A bloody Theo James stares with a confused look on his face.
Neon

Longlegs director Osgood Perkins is tackling a Stephen King adaptation for his next project.

On Monday, Neon released the first teaser for The Monkey, a supernatural horror film based on King’s 1980 short story of the same name. Set to eerie carnival music, the short footage depicts an evil monkey tapping a drum as a bloodied Theo James stares in disbelief.

Recommended Videos

James stars in dual roles as Hal and Bill, twin brothers who stumble upon their father’s old toy monkey in the attic. After witnessing hideous deaths in their lives, the brothers throw away the monkey and go their separate ways. When the puzzling deaths eventually resume, Hal and Bill reunite to eliminate the monkey and stop the violence.

Besides James, The Monkey stars Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell, and Sarah Levy. Christian Convery will play younger versions of Hal and Bill.

Perkins writes and directs The Monkey. Atomic Monster’s James Wan, the visionary behind the Insidious and Conjuring franchises, will produce The Monkey with Michael Clear, Dave Caplan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Chris Ferguson. Filming began in Vancouver, British Columbia, in February and lasted until late March. Neon will distribute The Monkey after winning a bidding war at the Cannes Film Market.

Perkins is currently experiencing a career surge due to the success of Longlegs. Written and directed by Perkins, Longlegs stars Maika Monroe as an FBI agent tasked with hunting a notorious serial killer played by Nicolas Cage. Longlegs shattered expectations with an opening weekend of $22.4 million domestically. As of August 12, Longlegs is Neon’s highest-grossing film ever with $90 million and counting.

The Monkey arrives in theaters on February 21, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Superman wraps filming in Cleveland, as James Gunn shares update on production
James Gunn smiles on the left while David Corenswet puts on his uniform on the right.

Clark Kent has left Cleveland.

After six weeks of filming, Superman has wrapped production in Cleveland. To celebrate the occasion, James Gunn took to social media to thank the Ohio city for its hospitality and the "wonderful, kind, and accommodating" residents.

Read more
Stranger Things 5 first look teases final season; filming halfway complete
A group of people gather in a room and pose for a photo.

It's almost time to return to Hawkins, as Stranger Things season 5 is halfway through filming. To commemorate the eighth anniversary of Stranger Things on July 15, Netflix released a first-look video of Stranger Things 5, complete with a behind-the-scenes peek at filming and interviews with the cast and crew.

"Season 4 was big. Season 5 definitely feels bigger," Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Henry Creel/Vecna, says in the video. The nearly two-minute clip features shots of the core four — Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gates Matarazzo), and Will (Noah Schnapp) — together again. Mille Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, also reminisces about her 10 years on the show. Other characters in the footage include Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Steve (Joe Keery), and Joyce (Winona Ryder).

Read more
Sam Wilson soars in teaser trailer for Captain America: Brave New World
Sam Wilson holds the shield in Captain America: Brave New World.

Anthony Mackie has big shoes to fill as Sam Wilson in the Captain America: Brave New World teaser trailer.

"You and I haven't always agreed in the past," Harrison Ford's President Thaddeus Ross tells Sam in the teaser. At the end of Captain America: Civil War, Ross arrested Sam and several Avengers. However, the newly elected Ross wants to bury the hatchet and reteam with Sam to make Captain America an official military position.

Read more