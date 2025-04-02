 Skip to main content
John Krasinski & Natalie Portman embark on epic quest in Fountain of Youth trailer

By
Fountain of Youth — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

John Krasinski and Natalie Portman embark on a globe-trotting adventure in the trailer for Fountain of Youth.

“One story. Five continents. Dozens of cultures over thousands of years,” Krasinski’s Luke Purdue states in the trailer. Luke is on a mission to find the Fountain of Youth, a mythical spring that supposedly restores the youth of anyone who drinks or bathes in its waters. To locate this hidden wonder, Luke needs help from his estranged sister, Charlotte (Portman). Despite her skepticism, Charlotte is intrigued enough to join her brother in this seemingly impossible hunt.

“So you really think you’re going to find a magic pool of water at the end of this?” Charlotte sarcastically says to her brother, to which Luke replies, “I don’t know, but I think you want to find out.”

Fountain of Youth also stars Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo, and Stanley Tucci.

A man and two women stand in front of the pyramids.
Apple Original Films

Guy Ritchie directs Fountain of Youth from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt. Ritchie has been very active over the past few years. In 2024, Ritchie directed The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and created The Gentleman, a Netflix TV series based on his 2019 film of the same name. Ritchie is an executive producer and director on the Paramount+ series MobLand, which premiered on March 30.

Fountain of Youth stems from Apple Original Films and Skydance Media. Producers include Ritchie, Vanderbilt, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Tripp Vinson, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, Ivan Atkinson, and Jake Myers. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, Chad Villella, and Tara Farney are executive producers.

Fountain of Youth is scheduled to premiere on May 23, 2025, on Apple TV+.

