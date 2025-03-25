 Skip to main content
Matt Murdock embraces his true self in Daredevil: Born Again midseason trailer

By
Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Alive | Disney+

It’s time for Matt Murdock to embrace his true self in the midseason trailer for Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again.

Disney+ has released new footage for the final five episodes of Daredevil: Born Again season 1. At the beginning of the trailer, Matt (Charlie Cox) finds himself in the middle of a bank robbery with a gun pointed directly at his head. “My mistake was thinking I was immune to darkness,” Matt says before engaging in several violent confrontations. One of those fights will be with the masked serial killer Muse.

After last week’s encounter with Daredevil, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) suits up as The Punisher. Additionally, Wilson Bethel returns as Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter, aka Bullseye, whose sights are set on Daredevil.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Born Again also stars Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Rivera, Nikki M. James as Kirsten McDuffie, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman, Clark Johnson as Cherry, Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, and Kamar de los Reyes as Hector Ayala/White Tiger.

Daredevil stands in a lair in Daredevil: Born Again.
Disney+

Daredevil: Born Again returns at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on March 25, with two new episodes. The series streams on Disney+. After March 25, the final three episodes will be released weekly, with the season 1 finale scheduled for April 15.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is currently filming. Dario Scardapane returns as showrunner, with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead returning as directors. Season 2 will consist of eight episodes and premiere in the first half of 2026.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports.
Black Mirror season 7 trailer teases return of the USS Callister
A woman sits at a control chair in Black Mirror.

Netflix's biggest nightmares return in the Black Mirror season 7 trailer.

The British sci-fi series is back for "six electrifying stories," including the sequel to USS Calister, the Emmy-award-winning episode that opened season 4. The first sequel in Black Mirror history followed an unpopular video game programmer (Jesse Plemons) who created a Star Trek-like video game with digital clones of his coworkers. Stars from USS Callister returning for the sequel are Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Billy Magnussen.

Read more
Mille Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt team with robots in The Electric State trailer
A woman and man stand next to each other and stare.

For humanity to survive, they must team with robots to fight the real enemy in the trailer for The Electric State.

Millie Bobby Brown stars as Michelle, a young teenager who embarks on a journey across a retrofuturistic United States to find her missing brother (Woody Norman). Joining Michelle on this journey is her yellow robot, Cosmo (Alan Tudyk), and a drifter named Keats (Chris Pratt). After a failed uprising, robots were banished to the barren 200-square-mile area called the "Electric State." Michelle realizes her answers might be found in this banned area and that robots hold the key to her brother's location.
The Electric State's ensemble includes Ke Huy Quan as Dr. Amherst, Stanley Tucci as Ethan Skate, Jason Alexander as Ted Finnster, Giancarlo Esposito as Colonel Bradbury, Anthony Mackie as Herman, Woody Harrelson as Mr. Peanut, Brian Cox as Pop Fly, Jenny Slate as Penny Pal, and Hank Azaria as Perplexo.
The Russo Brothers directed The Electric State from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The Electric State is based on Simon Stålenhag's sci-fi novel of the same name. The Russos have not directed a feature film since 2022's The Gray Man, the action thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The Gray Man is currently the seventh most popular movie on Netflix.

Read more
Matthew Lillard joins the cast of Daredevil: Born Again season 2
Matthew Lillard in Five Nights At Freddy's.

The premiere of Daredevil: Born Again is just a few days away, but there's a new cast member lined up for season 2. Matthew Lillard has signed on to join the latest Marvel Studios original series on Disney+, which is slated to begin filming its second season next week.

Deadline broke the story about Lillard's MCU debut, but there are no details known about which character he will play. Lillard portrayed Shaggy Rogers in two live-action Scooby-Doo movies and reprised his role in a number of animated projects. He also had prominent villain roles as Stu Macher in Scream and William Afton in Five Nights at Freddy’s. Despite his characters being killed in both movies, Lillard will reprise his role as Macher in Scream 7, and return as Afton in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

Read more