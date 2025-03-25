Matt Murdock embraces his true self in Daredevil: Born Again midseason trailer

It’s time for Matt Murdock to embrace his true self in the midseason trailer for Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again.

Disney+ has released new footage for the final five episodes of Daredevil: Born Again season 1. At the beginning of the trailer, Matt (Charlie Cox) finds himself in the middle of a bank robbery with a gun pointed directly at his head. “My mistake was thinking I was immune to darkness,” Matt says before engaging in several violent confrontations. One of those fights will be with the masked serial killer Muse.

After last week’s encounter with Daredevil, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) suits up as The Punisher. Additionally, Wilson Bethel returns as Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter, aka Bullseye, whose sights are set on Daredevil.

Born Again also stars Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Rivera, Nikki M. James as Kirsten McDuffie, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman, Clark Johnson as Cherry, Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, and Kamar de los Reyes as Hector Ayala/White Tiger.

Daredevil: Born Again returns at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on March 25, with two new episodes. The series streams on Disney+. After March 25, the final three episodes will be released weekly, with the season 1 finale scheduled for April 15.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is currently filming. Dario Scardapane returns as showrunner, with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead returning as directors. Season 2 will consist of eight episodes and premiere in the first half of 2026.