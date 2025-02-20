Daredevil: Born Again preview scene reunites Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk

The last time that Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk faced off against each other was in Daredevil season 3 in 2018. It’s been the better part of a decade since these adversaries have seen each other in person, but Murdock and Fisk will cross paths once again in Daredevil: Born Again. However, in a new preview scene from the series, Fisk and Murdock’s reunion is surprisingly cordial, if tense.

This part of the story was briefly seen in the Born Again trailer a few weeks ago, and it recaptures the vibe of Michael Mann’s Heat by bringing such diametrically opposed characters together for an intimate one-on-one discussion. The history between these two is apparent, and as demonstrated at the end of Daredevil season 3, Fisk is fully aware that Murdock is Daredevil… or at least he was.

The clip doesn’t contain the full scene between Fisk and Murdock, so we don’t get to hear more about the latter’s decision to stop being a vigilante. In the meantime, Fisk has ascended to become one of the leading candidates to be the next mayor of New York City, while Murdock has left Hell’s Kitchen behind despite defending his neighborhood so forcefully over the years. The reason why Murdock sought out Fisk for this face-to-face meeting is that he doesn’t believe that the Kingpin has changed. Considering that Murdock will be back in costume soon enough, his fears seem well-founded.

Daredevil: Born Again will have a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on March 4. The remaining seven episodes of season 1 will be released weekly. Cox recently disclosed that the cast will begin filming season 2 soon.