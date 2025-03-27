Leonardo DiCaprio searches for his daughter in One Battle After Another trailer

Leonardo DiCaprio is front and center in the official trailer for One Battle After Another, the 10th feature film from writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson.

DiCaprio plays Bob Ferguson, a revolutionary on a quest to find his daughter. DiCaprio — sporting a mustache, beanie, and bathrobe— begins the trailer on a payphone, saying code words in an attempt to reconnect with his comrades. When that fails, the action-packed trailer intensifies with gunshots, high-speed drives, and robberies. The footage ends with DiCaprio’s Ferguson pleading with Benicio del Toro’s character for help.

“Viva la revolución,” DiCaprio screams before exiting the building.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

One Battle After Another stars DiCaprio, del Toro, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, Wood Harris, and Alana Haim.

Anderson directs from his own screenplay and produces with Sara Murphy and the late Adam Somner, who died from thyroid cancer in November. One Battle After Another is dedicated to Somner.

One Battle After Another marks Anderson’s first movie since 2021’s Licorice Pizza, which garnered three Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

One Battle After Another is rumored to be inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland. If true, One Battle After Another is the second Pynchon adaptation from Anderson behind 2014’s Inherent Vice.

With a rumored budget of $140 million, One Battle After Another is the biggest of Anderson’s career. Warner Bros. was scheduled to release the movie in August. However, the studio recently delayed the release by one month to September 26, 2025. While not confirmed, a fall festival premiere, such as Venice or Telluride, could be in the cards.