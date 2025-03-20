Finally! Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another unveils first teaser

One Battle After Another | Trailer Next Week

At long last, Warner Bros. has released the first teaser trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s next movie, One Battle After Another.

The brief teaser prominently features star Leonardo DiCaprio, who peacefully drinks in a field before gunfire interrupts his solace. DiCaprio himself even grabs a gun in the chaos before the footage ends.

A full trailer is scheduled to be released next week.

Plot and character details remain under wraps. However, the movie’s inspiration is believed to be Thomas Pynchon’s Vineland, a novel set during the Reagan era that explores a clash between the free spirits of the 1960s and the War on Drugs in the 1980s.

Besides DiCaprio, One Battle After Another stars Regina Hall, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, Alana Haim, Shayna McHayle, Chase Infiniti, and Benicio del Toro.

Anderson writes and directs One Battle After Another for Warner Bros., his first movie at the studio since 2014’s Inherent Vice. One Battle After Another is rumored to have a budget of $140 million, the largest of Anderson’s career.

This is the first collaboration between DiCaprio and Anderson. For DiCaprio, it’s his fifth movie since 2015 and first since 2023’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

One Battle After Another is the 10th movie from PTA. His last film, 2021’s Licorice Pizza, garnered three Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

One Battle After Another was scheduled for August 8, 2025. However, Warner Bros. delayed the film a month and pushed it to September 26, 2025. The new date means Anderson’s film may premiere at one of the fall festivals, such as Telluride, Venice, or Toronto.