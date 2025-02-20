 Skip to main content
Martin Scorsese crime drama to star Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Blunt … and Dwayne Johnson?

By
Four people stand and stares in a line.
Apple Original Films/Netflix

Despite his negative comments about Marvel, Martin Scorsese is gathering his version of the Avengers for a new crime movie.

Per Deadline, Scorsese plans to direct an untitled drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Blunt, and Dwayne Johnson. Journalist and author Nick Bilton penned the screenplay.

The crime package has been described as “Goodfellas meets The Departed in Hawaii.” The main character is a merciless crime boss fighting for control over organized crime in Hawaii. The package states to picture Robert De Niro’s Jimmy the Gent from Goodfellas as a Hawaiian crime boss.

The movie takes place during the 1960s and 1970s and follows the crime boss who rises through the ranks to start an empire. The fact-based drama is based on the untold true story of the war for criminal reign in the Aloha State.

Producers include Scorsese, DiCaprio, Blunt, Johnson, Bilton, Dany Garcia, Lisa Frechette, and Rick Yorn.

The star-studded package has already received multiple bids from several major studios. The expected deal is expected to be quite big.

Dwayne Johnson sits in the ring in The Smashing Machine.
A24

The crime drama is yet another collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio. Starting with 2002’s Gangs of New York, DiCaprio has starred in six Scorsese-directed movies, the last being 2023’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Last month, reports surfaced that Scorsese and DiCaprio were in talks to reunite on the feature film adaptation of The Devil in the White City.

DiCaprio is the star of Paul Thomas Anderson’s forthcoming movie, rumored to be titled One Battle After Another. The PTA film is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. on August 8, 2025.

Blunt and Johnson previously worked together in 2021’s Jungle Cruise. The duo will share the screen in A24’s The Smashing Machine, which is expected to release in late 2025.

