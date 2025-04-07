Wes Anderson returns with new film in The Phoenician Scheme trailer

THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters May 30

At last, Focus Features has released a trailer for The Phoenician Scheme, the latest movie from Oscar winner Wes Anderson.

Benicio del Toro headlines The Phoenician Scheme as Zsa-zsa Korda, one of the richest men in Europe. Zsa-zsa has 10 children — nine boys and one girl. The lone girl is Liesl (Mia Threapleton), a nun and Zsa-zsa’s sole heir to the estate. Michael Cera plays their tutor, Bjorn.

Like most Anderson movies, The Phoenician Scheme features a large ensemble, including Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, and Hope Davis.

Anderson directs The Phoenician Scheme from a screenplay he co-wrote with frequent collaborator Roman Coppola. Anderson produces alongside Steven Rales, Jeremy Dawson, and John Peet.

The Phoenician Scheme marks Anderson’s first directed feature film since 2023’s Asteroid City. Released in June 2023, Asteroid City received critical acclaim and grossed $54 million on a $25 million budget.

In 2024, Anderson wrote and directed The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More, an anthology movie consisting of four short films based on the works of Roald Dahl. Anderson won the Best Live Action Short Oscar for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. The win marked Anderson’s first Oscar.

The Phoenician Scheme is rumored to premiere next month at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Anderson has taken several of his films to Cannes, including 2012’s Moonrise Kingdom, 2021’s The French Dispatch, and Asteroid City.

Focus Features is set to release The Phoenician Scheme in limited release on May 30, 2025. It will expand to more theaters one week later on June 6.