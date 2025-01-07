 Skip to main content
5 most anticipated British crime shows of 2025, ranked

By
Damien Malony as Bergerac
UKTV

Anyone who watches a lot of TV knows that there’s a strong case to be made that the Brits do it better than we do. BritBox is a great way to catch a lot of the best things that air on British television, but if you’re trying to see what’s coming down the pike, we’ve got you covered there as well.

The Brits are particularly excellent at making shows about all kinds of crime. Crime shows are, of course, popular in the U.S. as well, but there are definitive difference in the quality of the shows produced in each country, at least on average. We’ve pulled together this list of five of the most anticipated British crime shows coming in 2025. Hopefully, you’ll find at least one show worth looking forward to.

We’ve also included information on where you can watch these shows when it’s available.

5. Bergerac

A remake of a detective classic from the 1980s, Bergerac follows its titular Jersey detective in the aftermath of his wife’s death as he tries to raise his children alone. The six-part miniseries follows Bergerac as he is pulled back from leave in order to solve the murder of a wealthy Jersey resident.

Featuring many of the hallmarks of the character, the series was written by Being Human, Doctor Who, and The Red King’s Toby Whithouse, so we can safely expect it to update the original formula, at least to some extent.

You’ll be able to watch Bergerac on UKTV. 

4. A Thousand Blows

Created by Steven Knight, the man who brought us Peaky BlindersA Thousand Blows is set in 19th-century London, and follows the brutal world of boxing at that time. While that might not make it sound like a crime show, anyone who has followed the sport for any length of time knows that that era was rife with criminality.

The cast, which includes Stephen Graham, Daniel Mays, Ned Dennehy, and Erin Doherty, is likely to be every bit as great as the one which Netflix users fell in love with in Peaky Blinders.

You can watch A Thousand Blows on Disney+ on February 21. 

3. Death Valley

An old man and a young woman look at photos in Death Valley.
BBC

An important reminder that not all crime series have to be serious, Death Valley will star Timothy Spall and Gwyneth Keyworth as a odd couple pair who come together to solve a murder.

Spall’s character plays a detective on TV, while Keyworth’s character is the genuine article, and the two of them come to heads as they try to get to the bottom of a major case. Spall’s inclusion here should give those interested plenty of reason for hope that Death Valley will be equal parts fun and intriguing.

You’ll be able to watch Death Valley on BBC and BritBox. 

2. How to Get to Heaven from Belfast

A woman poses on the set of How to get into Heaven from Belfast.
Netflix

If you loved the Netflix teen comedy Derry Girls but wanted something with a more crime-oriented angle, then How to Get to Heaven from Belfast might be for you. The series was created by Derry Girls showrunner Lisa McGee, and follows three women who have been friends since childhood and reunite in the wake of another friend’s death.

After they come together, they find themselves delving into a mystery that’s darker than any of them could have imagined. This kind of mystery series will likely come with a sense of humor that’s just as sharp as the questions at the show’s heart.

You’ll be able to watch How to Get to Heaven from Belfast on Netflix. 

1. Down Cemetery Road

The cover to the audiobook of Down Cemetery Road.
Amazon

If you like Slow Horses, you should be thrilled by the news that Down Cemetery Road is on the way. Just like that Apple TV+ series, Down Cemetery Road is adapted from a Mick Herron novel, and it too is coming to Apple.

The series follows a private detective played by Emma Thompson who is hired by a woman who is obsessed with the disappearance of a child following an explosion. Morwenna Banks, who served as a writer on Slow Horses, is showrunning here, so there’s plenty of reason for optimism.

You’ll be able to watch Down Cemetery Road on Apple TV+. 

