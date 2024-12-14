3 great BritBox shows you should watch in December 2024

Table of Contents Table of Contents Agatha Christie’s Poirot (1989-2013) Being Human (2008-2013) Blue Lights (2023-)

If you’re tired of the options on services like Netflix and Hulu, you might be looking for something a little more off the beaten path. BritBox is not nearly as big as those other streaming services, but its selection of British films and TV shows makes it a worthwhile subscription nonetheless.

If you’re looking for great shows to check out there this month, we’ve got you covered. We’ve selected three excellent series that are all available on BritBox, each of which has a slightly different tone. No matter what you’re looking for, you’ll hopefully find it in these selections.

Agatha Christie’s Poirot (1989-2013)

Agatha Christie's Poirot HD trailer

Perhaps no show on the entirety of BritBox is more what you expect it to be than Agatha Christie’s Poirot. Adapted from Christie’s novels featuring the famous detective, the show follows Poirot as he uncovers a variety of different murder plots in the 1920s and 1930s.

Featuring an excellent central performance by David Suchet and plenty of period detail, the series is a delight in all the ways you might expect it to be. If you love a cozy period piece with a bit of intrigue, there are few shows that are going to leave you more satisfied.

You can watch Agatha Christie’s Poirot on BritBox.

Being Human (2008-2013)

A sci-fi dramedy with shades of What We Do in the Shadows, Being Human follows a trio of supernatural beings who are trying to make their way through the modern world. A werewolf and vampire who happen to be best friends move into a new place without knowing that it’s already haunted by a ghost.

Together, the three of them try to make sense of the world around them, even as they have to hide parts of themselves from it. Funny and surprisingly sweet, Being Human knows its characters incredibly well, and understands their desire to be human keenly.

You can watch Being Human on BritBox.

Blue Lights (2023-)

Blue Lights | Trailer - BBC

British television might be even more filled with cop shows than American TV is, but Blue Lights manages to stand out from many of the other police procedurals. The series follows three young recruits working in Belfast who wrestle with the daily dilemmas of their jobs.

They witness everything from gang violence to more intimate acts of violence, and are often harassed themselves. The series is bracing, honest, and sometimes funny about the nature of the work that these officers do, and the show’s three leads understand the careful tonal balance that the show has to strike.

You can watch Blue Lights on BritBox.