Severance season 2 trailer reveals Mark’s new mission

Apple TV+

In Severance season 2, Mark (Adam Scott) still has plenty of questions, but only one mission on his mind. At this year’s CCXP24, Apple TV+ unveiled the first full trailer for Severance‘s long-awaited second season, which offers viewers their best look yet at what’s to come in the hit sci-fi series’s new episodes.

Severance season 1 ends with Mark, Helly (Britt Lower), Dylan (Zach Cherry), and Irving (John Turturro) exposing to the outside world the torment that their “innie” work selves endure at Lumon Industries. In the new Severance season 2 trailer, Lumon floor supervisor Seth Milchick (Tramell Tillman) tells Mark that this act of rebellion has made him and his co-workers “the face of severance reform.” Mark, however, has his mind set this season solely on rescuing Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman), the wellness counselor he’s discovered is his outie’s “dead” wife.

Things, unfortunately, don’t seem any less dangerous at Lumon now than they were before. On the contrary, it looks like Mark and co. are going to have to continue fighting not only Milchick and his devious managerial methods but potentially also Helly’s outie, the ruthless daughter of Lumon’s CEO, who ominously tells Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) in the new Severance trailer that she and her fellow Lumon higher-ups “fear no one.”

When Severance returns, it will do so with a few additional cast members, including Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Merritt Wever (Unbelievable), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), and John Noble (Fringe). Details about their new characters remain shrouded in mystery. Some of them have been briefly featured, though, in the early trailers for Severance season 2, which Apple TV+ promises will follow the show’s core heroes as they “learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier.”

Fans have been waiting nearly three years for Severance to return. The series made a splash when it debuted on Apple TV+ in February 2022, and it went on to earn 14 Emmy Award nominations, including nods in the Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing, Lead Actor, Supporting Actress, and Supporting Actor categories. Apple TV+ no doubt hopes that the series will be able to match the success of its first season when it finally returns next year. Fortunately, Severance season 2 so far looks exactly like the escalation in stakes, intensity, and surreality that fans have been wanting.

Severance season 2 premieres January 17 on Apple TV+.

