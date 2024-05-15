 Skip to main content
Orlando vs Inter Miami live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

MLS Rivalry Week continues today with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami heading to Inter & Co Stadium to take on Orlando City in the Florida Derby. Miami sit atop the Eastern Conference table, while Oscar Pareja’s squad has struggled with just 12 points through 11 matches, but records and history can often be forgotten when it comes to rivalry games.

This one starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on MLS Season Pass. That means there’s no way to watch for free, but it’s still worth learning about Season Pass, and we’ve got everything you need to know to watch a live stream of Orlando vs Inter Miami.

Watch Orlando vs Inter Miami on MLS Season Pass

MLS on Apple TV
Apple / Digital Trends

Like every other match this season, this one will stream on MLS Season Pass. Some matches are also simulcast on Fox or FS1, but this one won’t be on TV anywhere, which means that Season Pass is the only way you can watch Orlando City vs Inter Miami in the United States and Canada.

Season Pass, which is available exclusively through Apple TV, doesn’t come with a free trial. It’s either $15 per month or a recently-reduced $69 for the entire season, but those prices drop to $13 and $59, respectively, you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber. Once you’ve subscribed, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of the match on the Apple TV website or app.

Though it’s unfortunate that you can’t watch today’s match for free, Season Pass is nevertheless a good value. Not only will you be able to watch every MLS match (with no blackouts at all), but there’s also Leagues Cup, MLS Next and MLS Next Pro action.

Watch Orlando vs Inter Miami Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re traveling or you live outside of the United States, you can use a virtual private network (VPN), such as NordVPN, to watch Orlando vs Inter Miami.

Season Pass is geographically restricted to those who are physically located in the United States or Canada. But when you connect to NordVPN, you can hide your IP address/location and make it look as though you’re actually in the US or Canada. This, then, allows you to access Season Pass and watch the match even from abroad.

NordVPN is our recommendation because it’s fast and simple to use, but you can also check out the best VPN deals and the best VPN services for some other choices. Most will work perfectly fine for watching MLS action from most countries in the world.

