How to watch the Timberwolves vs Nuggets Game 5 live stream

By

The Timberwolves and Nuggets have both been road warriors during this Western Conference Semifinals series. The Timberwolves started with two straight wins away, then the Nuggets got their two straight wins away. It’s all tied, 2-2, but tonight’s game will decide who could potentially end the series in game six.

Game 5 of the Timberwolves vs Nuggets Conference Semifinals is tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET. It’s being broadcast on TNT and TruTV, so you have a few different options for streaming the NBA playoffs. We’ve picked out what we believe is the best deal, then listed some other options that might fit your needs better. Check them out before the game starts.

Watch the Timberwolves vs Nuggets Game 5 live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Our pick for the best way to watch tonight’s NBA stream is Sling TV Blue. That’s because it gets you access to all of the TNT games in the playoffs for just $15. It’s normally $40 per month, but there’s a great Sling TV deal going on right now that gets you your first month for just $15. There’s no Sling TV free trial, so this is the cheapest price you’ll find. Unfortunately this option doesn’t get you the ESPN games.

Other ways to watch the Timberwolves vs Nuggets Game 5 live stream

Hulu and Max will both be streaming the game tonight. If you opt for Max, you’ll have to spend at least $20: $10 for the ad-supported tier of the basic Max subscription, then $10 for the B/R Sports add-on. This gets you access to the rest of the playoff games this month. If you opt for Hulu with Live TV, you’ll have to spend a heftier $77 per month, but you’ll also get access to the rest of the Disney Bundle, including Disney+ and ESPN+. There is unfortunately no Hulu free trial or Max free trial.

Watch the Timberwolves vs Nuggets Game 5 live stream from abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re not in the U.S. right now and you don’t want to bother with foreign streaming sites, just grab one of the best VPNs. We recommend NordVPN, as it’s currently on sale as part of VPN deals. Grab a subscription, connect to a server in the U.S., then pick one of the streaming services above.

