How to watch Man City vs Man United FA Cup final live stream

A week after winning their fourth consecutive Premier League title, Manchester City take aim at another trophy in the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester United early tomorrow morning. It’s the second straight year that the FA Cup will be decided with a Manchester Derby, and it truly doesn’t get much bigger than this.

The match starts at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Here’s everything you need to know about the streaming service, and how exactly to watch Man City vs Man United.

Watch Man City vs Man United on ESPN+

If you live in the United States, there’s only one way to watch City vs United: ESPN+. There’s no free trial, and it costs either $11 per month by itself or $15 per month for a special bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+.

As such, there’s no way to watch the match for free in the US, which is unfortunate. But on the plus side, ESPN+ is well worth it at the price-point. Beyond City vs United (which is a match so big it’s probably worth $11 by itself), you’ll also be able to watch FCK vs Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) final today, as well as boxing (Taylor vs Catterall 2 is today), PGA Tour, college sports (including the ongoing softball super regionals and baseball conference tournaments), cricket (the West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20 is today), UFL football, the 2024 Crossfit Games and other live sports.

And if you ever get bored with the live stuff, there’s also hundreds of hours of on-demand content to watch, including the always-popular 30-for-30 documentaries, original shows and more.

Watch Man City vs Man United Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re outside of the United States and don’t want to deal with international live-stream options, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to access ESPN+ from pretty much anywhere in the world. NordVPN is perfect for this, as it’s reliable, fast and easy to use. There’s no free trial, but it is on sale, as we note in our list of the best VPN deals available right now.

