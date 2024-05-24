How to watch the Mavs vs Timberwolves Game 2 live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of the West finals tonight.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT, but if you’re looking for some ways to stream the NBA playoffs without cable, we’ve found a number of different ways you can watch a live stream of the Mavs vs Timberwolves online.

Watch the Mavs vs Timberwolves Game 2 live stream on Sling TV

You can watch a live stream of the Mavs vs Timberwolves–and every other NBA playoff game–on Sling TV. There’s no free trial, but the “Sling Blue” channel package, which includes TNT, costs just $15 for your first month. Or, if you also want to watch the East finals and NBA finals (all of those games will be on ESPN or ABC), you can sign up for “Sling Orange+Blue” for only $30 for the first month.

If you want to watch this particular game completely free, the options in the next section are going to more up your alley. But if you want to watch every game of the playoffs on one single app for as cheap as possible, then Sling is the clear choice.

Is There a Free Mavs vs Timberwolves Game 2 Live Stream?

You can watch a live stream of TNT on either YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package or above), which both come with a free five-day trial. That means that if you sign up for each of them separately and time your free trials out just right, you’ll be able to watch most of the–if not the entire–series for free. Just note that if you keep them beyond your free trial, or you’ve already used your free trial previously, these are much more expensive long-term options than Sling

Both streaming services also include ABC (live in most markets) and ESPN, so you’ll be able to watch the East finals, as well.

Watch the Mavs vs Timberwolves Game 2 Live Stream on Max

If you completely take free trials out of the equation, Max is the absolute cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game. All games that are televised on TNT–which will be every game of this series–stream live on Max, which costs just $10 per month. It’s part of the B/R Sports add-on, which is currently included at no extra cost.

Now, you won’t be able to watch the East finals or NBA finals on Max. But if you do want to watch those games, as well, you can combine Max with Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle ($15 for your first month), giving you everything you need to watch every postseason game for just $25.

Watch the Mavs vs Timberwolves Game 2 live stream from abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) can hide your IP address and connect you to a digital server in a number of different countries. This allows you to access otherwise location-restricted content from those countries, even if you’re physically somewhere else. As such, you can use a VPN along with one of the aforementioned streaming services to stream the game from abroad.

NordVPN is our recommendation–it’s fast, safe and easy to use, putting it at the top of our rankings of the best VPN services.

