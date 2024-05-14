 Skip to main content
How to watch the Pacers vs Knicks Game 5 live stream

By

The Pacers and Knicks are tied 2-2 in the Conference Semifinals. The first three games  were decided within 10 points. The first two went to the Knicks, then the Pacers rallied for a close game three then decimated the Knicks in game four by 121 to 89. The Knicks are hoping to leverage their home court advantage tonight to rally from the devastating results of game four.

The New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game is about to start, at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on TNT and TruTV, so there are several options for watching the NBA playoffs tonight. We’ve picked out what we think is the best deal, then given you some other options as well. Pick one soon before the game starts.

Watch the Pacers vs Knicks Game 5 live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

We recommend getting a Sling TV Blue subscription. It’s normally $40 per month, but right now you can grab it for just $15 after a nice Sling TV deal that get you $25 off your first month. Unfortunately there is currently no Sling TV free trial. This won’t get you every game of the playoffs, as this package doesn’t include ESPN, but it will get you all of the TNT games, which include this one and the Timberwolves vs Nuggets game happening later tonight.

Other ways to watch the Pacers vs Knicks Game 5 live stream

There are two other popular streaming sites that can get you access to tonight’s NBA playoff game: Hulu and Max. If you opt for Hulu, you’ll need the Hulu with Live TV, package. There is unfortunately no Hulu free trial, and the full package is pretty expensive at $76 per month. However this does get you access to ESPN+ and Disney+ as well through the Disney Bundle. The cheapest version of Max is only $10 per month, but you’ll need to buy the B/R add-on if you want to watch live basketball, which costs $10 for $20 total. This does get you access to the rest of the NBA playoffs.

Watch the Pacers vs Knicks Game 5 live stream from abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re outside the U.S. and need a simple solution for streaming the NBA playoffs, look no further than a VPN. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general. Just grab a subscription (almost perpetually on sale as part of NordVPN deals), connect to a server in the U.S., and start streaming the game with one of the options above. There’s even a server right in New York!

Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
