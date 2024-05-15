Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Looking to book a spot in the East Finals for the fourth time in the last five years, the Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 tonight. Though the C’s have lost twice at home this postseason, they still enter this one as heavy favorites, especially with Cleveland dealing with injuries to Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert.

Game 5 starts at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TNT. But if you don’t have cable and are looking for ways to stream the NBA playoffs, we have a handful of different ways you can watch the Cavs vs Celtics live online.

Watch the Cavs vs Celtics Game 5 live stream on Sling TV

If you’re only interested in watching a live stream of this single game, then you may want to check out some of the free-trial options in the next section. But if you plan on watching the rest of the NBA playoffs (games are spread across TNT, ESPN and ABC), then Sling TV is the absolute cheapest way to do that.

The “Sling Blue” channel package includes TNT, while “Sling Orange” comes with ESPN and ESPN3 (which simulcasts the ABC games). Getting both would normally cost $55 per month, but there’s currently a Sling TV deal that will get your first month for just $30, which is an insanely cheap way to watch every NBA playoff game.

Or, if you just want “Sling Blue” for tonight’s game and all of the TNT games, that’s only $15 for your first month.

Is There a Free Cavs vs Celtics Game 5 Live Stream?

Both YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package or above) include TNT, and both come with a free five-day trial.

These are the perfect options if you just want to watch the Cavs vs Celtics Game 5 (and the next four days of games, as ABC and ESPN are also included), but if you want to watch all of the playoffs, both options become more expensive than Sling after their free trials. YouTube TV is $58 per month for your first three months, while DirecTV Stream is $80 per month.

Watch the Cavs vs Celtics Game 5 Live Stream on Max

While Sling comes in as the cheapest way to watch every NBA playoff game, Max is the cheapest way to watch every TNT game, including the Celtics vs Cavs Game 5.

It’s just $10 per month for a subscription to Max, and that’s all you need to watch any NBA (or NHL) playoff game that’s televised on TNT (or TBS or truTV). Technically the games are part of the B/R Sports add-on, which will eventually be an additional $10 per month, but that’s currently included for free.

Watch the Cavs vs Celtics Game 5 live stream from abroad

If you aren’t in the United States, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to connect to a digital server in the US (thus bypass any location restrictions) and watch the game via one of the aforementioned streaming services.

NordVPN would be our recommendation, as it tops our rankings of the best VPN services. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it does have a 30-day money-back guarantee, which allows you to try it out risk-free.

Editors' Recommendations