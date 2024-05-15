 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the Cavaliers vs Celtics Game 5 live stream

By

Looking to book a spot in the East Finals for the fourth time in the last five years, the Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 tonight. Though the C’s have lost twice at home this postseason, they still enter this one as heavy favorites, especially with Cleveland dealing with injuries to Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert.

Game 5 starts at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TNT. But if you don’t have cable and are looking for ways to stream the NBA playoffs, we have a handful of different ways you can watch the Cavs vs Celtics live online.

Watch the Cavs vs Celtics Game 5 live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

If you’re only interested in watching a live stream of this single game, then you may want to check out some of the free-trial options in the next section. But if you plan on watching the rest of the NBA playoffs (games are spread across TNT, ESPN and ABC), then Sling TV is the absolute cheapest way to do that.

Related

The “Sling Blue” channel package includes TNT, while “Sling Orange” comes with ESPN and ESPN3 (which simulcasts the ABC games). Getting both would normally cost $55 per month, but there’s currently a Sling TV deal that will get your first month for just $30, which is an insanely cheap way to watch every NBA playoff game.

Or, if you just want “Sling Blue” for tonight’s game and all of the TNT games, that’s only $15 for your first month.

Is There a Free Cavs vs Celtics Game 5 Live Stream?

DirecTV Stream app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Both YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package or above) include TNT, and both come with a free five-day trial.

These are the perfect options if you just want to watch the Cavs vs Celtics Game 5 (and the next four days of games, as ABC and ESPN are also included), but if you want to watch all of the playoffs, both options become more expensive than Sling after their free trials. YouTube TV is $58 per month for your first three months, while DirecTV Stream is $80 per month.

Watch the Cavs vs Celtics Game 5 Live Stream on Max

Max logo
Max / Max

While Sling comes in as the cheapest way to watch every NBA playoff game, Max is the cheapest way to watch every TNT game, including the Celtics vs Cavs Game 5.

It’s just $10 per month for a subscription to Max, and that’s all you need to watch any NBA (or NHL) playoff game that’s televised on TNT (or TBS or truTV). Technically the games are part of the B/R Sports add-on, which will eventually be an additional $10 per month, but that’s currently included for free.

Watch the Cavs vs Celtics Game 5 live stream from abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you aren’t in the United States, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to connect to a digital server in the US (thus bypass any location restrictions) and watch the game via one of the aforementioned streaming services.

NordVPN would be our recommendation, as it tops our rankings of the best VPN services. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it does have a 30-day money-back guarantee, which allows you to try it out risk-free.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Man United vs Arsenal live stream: Can you watch for free?
manchester united youtube channel old trafford

Looking to stay alive in the hunt for their first Premier League title since 2004, Arsenal face off against Manchester United in a crucial showdown today. The Gunners are certainly the better team this season, but no trip to Old Trafford can be taken for granted. Arsenal has lost away to United the last two years--despite finishing higher than the Red Devils in each season.

The match is about to kick off, at 11:30 a.m. ET, and will only be televised on Telemundo in the United States. But if you're looking to watch Premier League action online, there are a handful of different ways you can catch a free live stream of Man United vs Arsenal. Pick one quickly, before the action gets underway.
Is There a Free Man United vs Arsenal Live Stream?

Read more
Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati live stream: Can you watch for free?
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

It's Rivalry Week in MLS, which means time for another edition of "Hell is Real," as the Columbus Crew host FC Cincinnati at Lower.com Field. Though the rivalry isn't necessarily an old one, this showdown between the league's two Ohio-based clubs has quickly morphed into one of the game's most heated and entertaining matchups.

The match is starting soon, at 7:45 p.m. ET, so pick a streaming service quickly. It will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1, but if you're looking to watch MLS action live online without cable, we've found several different ways you can watch a live stream of tonight's "Hell is Real" Derby for free.
Is There a Free Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Live Stream?

Read more
NHL playoffs live stream 2024: Watch every game
FLA Live Arena before Florida Panthers NHL game.

We're into the second round of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, and eight of the top nine teams from the regular season standings--sorry, Winnipeg--are still alive. In fact, every team still remaining scored between 104 and 114 points this year, setting up the run to the finals as a potentially thrilling one.

If you live in the United States, all of the remaining playoff games will be televised on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT or TBS. But if you don't have cable and you want to watch NHL action live online, we've found several ways you can watch games for free or cheap.
The Best Way to Watch the NHL Playoffs Live Stream

Read more