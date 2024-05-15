 Skip to main content
Atalanta vs Juventus live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

Atalanta and Juventus clash in the 2024 Coppa Italia final at Stadio Olimpico today. While Juve are seeking a record-extending 15th title, Atalanta is an amazing 60 years removed from their one and only Coppa Italia trophy. It’s a fascinating historical contrast, and when you add in the fact these sides have played to a draw in both matchups this season, it should make for an exhilarating final.

The match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network in the United States. But if you don’t have cable, fear not. We’ve found a bevy of different ways you can watch a live stream of today’s Coppa Italia final for free.

Is There a Free Atalanta vs Juventus Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

As has been the case throughout the tournament, the match is available live on Paramount+.

Related

It comes with a seven-day trial if you just want to watch for free and then cancel your subscription, but this may be the perfect time to sign up for at least a month of the streaming service. It’s only $6 per month for the “Essential” tier, which is all you need to watch today’s Coppa Italia final, the Europa League final (which also features Atalanta, this time taking on Leverkusen) on May 22 and the Champions League final (Dortmund vs Real Madrid) on June 1.

Getting all three of those matches for $6 is an absolute steal, and that’s without considering everything else that’s included with.

Of course, you can also get Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Channels. It includes the exact same live and on-demand content, but you’ll watch on Amazon’s digital platforms instead. It also comes with a seven-day free trial, so it’s the perfect backup option if you’ve already tried out the regular Paramount+.

That’s not all, though. With the match being televised on CBS Sports Network, you can also watch a live stream via a live-TV streaming service such as Fubo (“Pro” channel plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Ultimate” channel plan and above). These are all meant to fully replace cable, so they are more expensive long-term options, but Fubo comes with a seven-day free trial, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream will each give you five days–ample time to watch Atalanta vs Juventus without having to pay anything.

How to Watch the Atalanta vs Juventus Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you want to access any of those streaming services from outside of the US, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to do so. A VPN hides your IP address/location and connects you to a digital server in the US, allowing you to bypass any geo locks and stream as if you were physically located in the States.

There are plenty of good VPN options out there (we’ve put together a list of the 18 best VPN services), but NordVPN will undoubtedly get the job done here. It’s safe, fast, easy to use and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, letting you try it out risk-free.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
