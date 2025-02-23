Houston vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, results, and highlights

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to watch Houston vs. Texas Tech Watch Houston vs. Texas Tech on Sling TV How to watch Houston vs. Texas Tech from abroad with a VPN

It’s “Big Monday” in college basketball, and with a name like that, there must be a gigantic game. Luckily, the phrase holds true, as the Houston Cougars (23-4) travel to Lubbock to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-6). Both teams are peaking at the right time and enter the game ranked inside the top 10. Texas Tech is one of the few teams to beat Houston, as the Red Raiders pulled off a one-point overtime victory over the Cougars on February 1.

Since the Texas Tech loss, Houston has won six consecutive games, including Saturday’s 68-69 win over Iowa State. The Cougars are relentless on the defensive end and will give teams trouble in March. Speaking of the Red Raiders, Grant McCasland will have Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.

The winner of this game will gain a competitive advantage heading into the Big 12 Tournament, where they could face off in the championship. Find out how to watch the game between the Cougars and Red Raiders. Also, make sure to read our NCAA men’s basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

How to watch Houston vs. Texas Tech

The Cougars and the Red Raiders will battle on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, February 24, 2025. The game will be played inside the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. With a TV provider login, fans can also stream the game on WatchESPN.

