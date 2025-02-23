 Skip to main content
Houston vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, results, and highlights

By
Kelvin Sampson of Houston stands and stares on the sidelines.
Rje Cruz / Wiki Commons

It’s “Big Monday” in college basketball, and with a name like that, there must be a gigantic game. Luckily, the phrase holds true, as the Houston Cougars (23-4) travel to Lubbock to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-6). Both teams are peaking at the right time and enter the game ranked inside the top 10. Texas Tech is one of the few teams to beat Houston, as the Red Raiders pulled off a one-point overtime victory over the Cougars on February 1.

Since the Texas Tech loss, Houston has won six consecutive games, including Saturday’s 68-69 win over Iowa State. The Cougars are relentless on the defensive end and will give teams trouble in March. Speaking of the Red Raiders, Grant McCasland will have Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.

The winner of this game will gain a competitive advantage heading into the Big 12 Tournament, where they could face off in the championship. Find out how to watch the game between the Cougars and Red Raiders. Also, make sure to read our NCAA men’s basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

How to watch Houston vs. Texas Tech

COOGS WIN
presented by @thejointchiro

NEXT at Texas Tech, 8 pm Monday, Lubbock, Texas#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/HsarULPhGH

&mdash; Houston Men&#39;s Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) February 22, 2025

The Cougars and the Red Raiders will battle on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, February 24, 2025. The game will be played inside the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. With a TV provider login, fans can also stream the game on WatchESPN.

Watch Houston vs. Texas Tech

Watch Houston vs. Texas Tech on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

How to watch, results, and highlights: Everton vs. Manchester United
An aerial view of Goodison Park where Everton plays.

Everton and Manchester United are two teams desperately looking to turn their seasons around. Both teams are in the back half of the standings, with Everton in 14th (30 points) and United in 15th (29). These squads previously played each other in December, with Manchester United cruising to a 4-0 victory. This Saturday's matchup at Goodison Park should be more competitive.
Manchester United will notice a familiar face on Everton's sideline. David Moyes, United's coach from 2013 to 2014, became the Everton manager last month. Under Moyes, Everton has climbed out of relegation danger, having won four of their last five Premier League matchups. Meanwhile, United walks into Saturday's matchup having lost two consecutive league games.
Can Moyes and his new squad take down United? Find out how to watch the match between Everton and Manchester United below. Visit Digital Trends' Premier League guide for more Premier League coverage.

Results highlights: Everton 2 - Manchester United 2
Everton v. Manchester United | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 2/22/2025 | NBC Sports
How to watch Everton vs. Manchester United
https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1892914096863158272

How to watch, results, and highlights: Aston Villa v. Chelsea
Aerial view of Aston Villa Stadium during the day.

It's a battle between two top-10 squads in the Premier League standings as Aston Villa hosts Chelsea from Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Aston Villa enters the game with 39 points, while Chelsea sits above the Lions with 43 points. The two teams last played in December, with Chelsea blanking Aston Villa by a score of 3-0.
Aston Villa cannot buy a Premier League win with four draws and one defeat in their last five contests. January 15 was the date of Aston Villa's last Premier League victory. Time is running out for the Lions to make a push into the top five. Meanwhile, Chelsea has to be happy to see a team other than Brighton. The Blues lost consecutive games to Brighton, including last weekend's head-scratching 3-0 defeat. Chelsea has been fading ever since they climbed to second place in the standings back in December.
Learn about how to watch a live stream of the match between Aston Villa and Chelsea below. For coverage of February's must-see matches, visit Digital Trends' Premier League guide.
Results and highlights: Aston Villa 2 - Chelsea 1
Aston Villa v. Chelsea | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 2/22/2025 | NBC Sports
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Chelsea- MUST WIN for Villa against out of form Chelsea.

Aston Villa versus Chelsea starts at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 22, 2025. The match will air on NBC and Telemundo. NBC's coverage can also be seen on NBC.com. Make sure to log in with your TV provider for access.

Michigan State vs. Michigan: How to watch, results, and highlights
Fans sit at the Crisler Center in Michigan.

The Battle of Michigan will be settled Friday night. Jaden Akins and the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (21-5) travel south to face Vladislav Goldin and the Michigan Wolverines (20-5). The Wolverines and Spartans sit first and second in the Big Ten. This game could be the deciding factor as to which team gets the No. 1 seed in next month's Big Ten tournament.
The Spartans took care of business on Tuesday when they defeated No. 13 Purdue 75-66 at the Breslin Center. Michigan State's defense has been its strongest unit, allowing the third-least amount of points per game (67.4) in the Big Ten. The Wolverines enter Friday night's game having won six consecutive games, including Sunday's 86-83 win over Ohio State.

Michigan has been a perfect 12-0 at home this season. Can the Wolverines make it 13-0, or will the Spartans play spoiler? Find out how to watch Michigan State versus Michigan, including the start time, TV channel, and streaming options. Read our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.
Results and highlights: Michigan State 75 - Michigan 62
No. 14 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 12 Michigan Wolverines Highlights | FOX College Hoops
How to watch Michigan State vs. Michigan
https://twitter.com/umichbball/status/1892643405400031469

