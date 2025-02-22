 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch, results, and highlights: Iowa State vs. Houston

By
Fans watch Houston basketball from the stands.
Dknights411 / Wiki Commons

While the SEC gets most of the attention, the Big 12 has a strong argument for the second-best conference in the country. Saturday pits two of the conference’s top teams against each other. Keshon Gilbert and the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones (21-5) travel to Texas to play LJ Cryer and the No. 5 Houston Cougars (22-4). This will be the only regular-season meeting between the two teams.

Last month, the Cyclones lost three consecutive games, including one that involved a miraculous half-court shot. Since February 8, Iowa State has won four straight, including a 79-65 win over Colorado earlier this week. Houston has been one of the top college basketball programs over the last five years. Had their best player not been injured last year, the Cougars could have gone to the Final Four. Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars are determined to make their second Final Four in five seasons.

Recommended Videos

Both teams are comfortably in the NCAA Tournament. However, each team could use another Quad 1 win to strengthen their resume. Find out how to watch the game between Iowa State and Houston. Read our NCAA men’s basketball March to the Madness guide for more February coverage.

Related

How to watch Iowa State vs. Houston

Catch the game between the Cyclones and Cougars at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 22, 2025. Houston will host the game inside the Fertitta Center in Texas. Watch the game on ESPN or stream through WatchESPN.

Those without ESPN can stream the game on . ESPN+ plans start at $12 per month. However, the Disney bundle with ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu might be more advantageous to your needs.

Watch Iowa State vs. Houston on Sling TV

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The game between Iowa State and Houston is available on , one of the premier live streaming services. Sling TV has all of the benefits of cable, including an excellent channel lineup and live television, without the need for a pricey cable box.

ESPN is one of the featured channels in the Orange plan, which costs $46 per month. The Blue plan, which doesn’t include ESPN, costs $51 per month. However, the Orange and Blue plans combined cost $66 per month, which could be the way to go, especially if you love college basketball. Sling TV also gives a 50% discount for the first month.

How to watch Iowa State vs. Houston from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

Of all the best VPNs, our top recommendation is NordVPN. What does NordVPN offer? NordVPN offers global coverage, an anti-malware tool, tracking protection, fast speeds, a dark web monitor, and secure encryption. That’s as elite of a VPN as it gets. If you don’t like NordVPN, then request a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Purdue vs. Michigan State: How to watch, results, and highlights
Michigan State basketball court from an aerial view.

Two of the Big Ten's best teams face off on Tuesday night. Braden Smith and the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (19-7) take on Jaden Akins and the No. 14 Michigan State on Tuesday night. After hot starts, both teams have dropped recent games. Purdue enters Tuesday's game on a two-game losing streak, with their most recent defeat coming at the hands of Wisconsin. Michigan State has lost three of their last five but picked up a crucial victory over Illinois this past Saturday.
After the departure of Zach Edey, Purdue had major questions in their frontcourt. Trey Kaufman-Renn has been better than advertised, as the junior forward leads the Boilermakers in points (19.4) and rebounds (6.3). Plus, Smith's veteran presence in the backcourt will pay dividends in March. It's a true team effort for Tom Izzo's Spartans, with five scorers between eight and 14 points per game. The x-factor is freshman Jase Richardson, who has scored over 10 points in three straight games, including a 29-point outburst in the win over Oregon.
With the regular season winding down, this game will go a long way when determining seeding for the Big Ten Tournament. Find out how to watch the game below, including the start time, channel, and streaming information. Read our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide for more information.

Results and highlights: Michigan State 75 - Purdue 66
Purdue vs. Michigan State | COLLEGE BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS | 2/18/25 | NBC Sports
Purdue vs. Michigan State: How to watch
Tom Izzo on getting most wins in Big Ten conference play: 'I'd trade it all for a banner'

Read more
Duke vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, results and highlights
Hannah Hidalgo stands on the court for Notre Dame.

It's a battle of ACC rivals on Monday night as the Duke Blue Devils (20-5) travel to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-2). It will be the lone regular season matchup for these two teams. However, they could square off at next month's ACC Tournament. Notre Dame enters the game first in the ACC, while Duke is third.
Notre Dame lost consecutive games on November 29 and 30. The Fighting Irish have won 17 straight games since those losses. Notre Dame is led by Hannah Hidalgo, the sensational sophomore averaging 25.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. If Notre Dame has a deep run this March, it will be on the back of Hidalgo. The Blue Devils don't have the star power of Notre Dame, but Toby Fournier and Ashlon Jackson make for a solid 1-2 punch. Duke has won eight of their last nine, with the lone loss coming at the hands of NC State.
Both teams want to finish the season strong as they head into the final stretch. Find out how to watch the game between Duke and Notre Dame, including the start time, TV channel, and streaming options. Read our NCAA women's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

Results and highlights: Notre Dame 64 - Duke 49
Duke Blue Devils vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Full Game Highlights | ESPN College Basketball
How to watch Duke vs. Notre Dame
https://twitter.com/ndwbb/status/1891257566086275440

Read more
Duke vs. Virginia: How to watch, highlights and results
Aerial view of Virginia basketball arena.

It's always a big game when Duke comes to town, and on Monday night, they'll be in Charlottesville to play the Virginia Cavaliers. Duke (22-3) is first in the ACC and making its claim to be one of the nation's best teams. Virginia (13-12) is ninth in the ACC and will likely miss the NCAA Tournament. This will be the only regular-season matchup between Duke and Virginia.
Duke's Cooper Flagg is one of the frontrunners for National Player of the Year. Flagg leads Duke in points (19.8), rebounds (7.5), assists (4.0), steals (1.6), and blocks (1.2). Duke has a shot to win their first National Championship since 2014-2015. For the Cavaliers, it's been a season to forget. The struggles were expected after Tony Bennett abruptly resigned weeks before opening night.
Can Virginia pull off the upset in front of their home crowd? Find out how to watch Duke versus Virginia, including the start time, TV channel, and streaming options. Read our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

Highlights and results: Duke 80 - Virginia 62
Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Cavaliers | Full Game Highlights | ESPN College Basketball
How to watch Duke vs. Virginia
Stanford vs. Duke Condensed Game | 2024-25 ACC Men's Basketball

Read more