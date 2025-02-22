How to watch, results, and highlights: Iowa State vs. Houston

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to watch Iowa State vs. Houston Watch Iowa State vs. Houston on Sling TV How to watch Iowa State vs. Houston from abroad with a VPN

While the SEC gets most of the attention, the Big 12 has a strong argument for the second-best conference in the country. Saturday pits two of the conference’s top teams against each other. Keshon Gilbert and the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones (21-5) travel to Texas to play LJ Cryer and the No. 5 Houston Cougars (22-4). This will be the only regular-season meeting between the two teams.

Last month, the Cyclones lost three consecutive games, including one that involved a miraculous half-court shot. Since February 8, Iowa State has won four straight, including a 79-65 win over Colorado earlier this week. Houston has been one of the top college basketball programs over the last five years. Had their best player not been injured last year, the Cougars could have gone to the Final Four. Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars are determined to make their second Final Four in five seasons.

Both teams are comfortably in the NCAA Tournament. However, each team could use another Quad 1 win to strengthen their resume. Find out how to watch the game between Iowa State and Houston. Read our NCAA men’s basketball March to the Madness guide for more February coverage.

How to watch Iowa State vs. Houston

Catch the game between the Cyclones and Cougars at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 22, 2025. Houston will host the game inside the Fertitta Center in Texas. Watch the game on ESPN or stream through WatchESPN.

Those without ESPN can stream the game on . ESPN+ plans start at $12 per month. However, the Disney bundle with ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu might be more advantageous to your needs.

Watch Iowa State vs. Houston on Sling TV

The game between Iowa State and Houston is available on , one of the premier live streaming services. Sling TV has all of the benefits of cable, including an excellent channel lineup and live television, without the need for a pricey cable box.

ESPN is one of the featured channels in the Orange plan, which costs $46 per month. The Blue plan, which doesn’t include ESPN, costs $51 per month. However, the Orange and Blue plans combined cost $66 per month, which could be the way to go, especially if you love college basketball. Sling TV also gives a 50% discount for the first month.

How to watch Iowa State vs. Houston from abroad with a VPN

Of all the best VPNs, our top recommendation is NordVPN. What does NordVPN offer? NordVPN offers global coverage, an anti-malware tool, tracking protection, fast speeds, a dark web monitor, and secure encryption. That’s as elite of a VPN as it gets. If you don’t like NordVPN, then request a 30-day money-back guarantee.