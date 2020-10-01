By now, we all know that Disney+ and the Disney Bundle is a fantastic deal. With Disney+ ordinarily costing $7 per month, for an extra $6 per month, you get Hulu and ESPN+ thrown in which is an amazing value. $13 per month for three streaming services? What more could you need? You’ve got all the latest Disney content, The Simpsons, Marvel movies, the Star Wars franchise, and all the latest Hulu exclusives. Oh yes, and ESPN+ — the forgotten gem in the Disney Bundle crown.

It’s something that might not sound immediately appealing if you’re only a casual sports fan but we reckon ESPN+ is actually the best-kept secret within the Disney Bundle. It offers so much more than you’d expect with gripping content sure to fascinate you.

First of all, it gives you access to thousands of events from MLB, NHL, MLS, Serie A, the FA Cup, Top Rank Boxing, and much more. That includes both live sporting events and archive footage so if there’s a classic match between your favorite sides, you can easily dive in and reminisce about the good old days, especially if your team is not so hot right now. College sport is also an option giving you great insight into up and coming big stars in the near future.

ESPN+ is also home to all things UFC with exclusive PPV events, Fight Nights, Dana White’s Contender Series, and archives of the UFC’s greatest fights. There’s no better place to keep up to date with all the latest developments in UFC.

Where ESPN+ gets a little more unusual is through its ESPN+ Originals coverage. It would be easy to think ESPN+ is all about what’s going on right this second but its latest on-demand shows and documentaries are truly fascinating. Want to find out more about the life of Oscar Pistorius? There’s The Life & Trials of Oscar Pistorius exclusively on ESPN+. There are also compelling documentaries from legendary NFL star Peyton Manning in the form of Peyton’s Places, along with Bettor Days, an intriguing look at unforgettable sports gambling stories.

There’s also full access to the award-winning 30 for 30 library, a series of documentary films checking out interesting people and events within sports history. And there’s plenty of coverage for helping you out with your fantasy football team, and who can resist great tips on that front? It’s a great way of ensuring you stand a chance of beating your buddies who always seem in the know each season.

ESPN+ is far from being just about live events and that’s why we think it’s a phenomenal value. With the Disney Bundle only costing $13 per month, ESPN+ is effectively thrown in for free. Irresistible, right?

Don’t delay — sign up today. Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ all for just $13 a month is the best streaming deal out there, and you’re going to be so excited to have so much to choose from.

