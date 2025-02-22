 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch, results and highlights: Oregon vs. Wisconsin

By
Fans watch from the stands as a basketball game takes place.
SecretName101 / Wiki Commons

The Oregon Ducks (19-8) head to the Midwest to take on the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (21-5). The two teams are in opposite regions of the country, but due to conference realignment, both play in the Big 10. Oregon has struggled lately and ranks 8th in the Big 10. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is peaking at the right time and sits in third place within the conference.

It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Ducks. On January 21, Oregon was 16-3 and cruising to a favorable seed in the NCAA Tournament. After a 3-5 stretch, the Ducks have fallen to 19-8. On the other sideline, the Badgers are one of the contenders for the Big 10 conference. Wisconsin takes care of business in their arena, with a 13-1 record at home.

Recommended Videos

Oregon desperately needs another Quad 1 win, but it will be no easy task on Saturday. Scroll below to find out how to watch the Ducks take on the Badgers. Make sure to read our NCAA men’s basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

Related

How to watch Oregon vs. Wisconsin

Practice in Madison. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/MlaBnHfOKS

&mdash; Oregon Men&#39;s Basketball (@OregonMBB) February 21, 2025

Oregon and Wisconsin kick off a great day of college basketball at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 22, 2025. The Badgers will host the Ducks inside Madison’s Kohl Center. Fans can watch Fox or stream through FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. Make sure to use a TV provider when you log in.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin

Watch Oregon vs. Wisconsin on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

College basketball is only heating up. With the tournament one month away, don’t miss out on the sport’s best games and subscribe to . With Sling TV, customers get the best live sports and shows on television for a fair price.

Speaking of prices, what does Sling cost? It all depends on the plan. Customers can receive Orange for $46 per month, Blue for $51 per month, and a combined plan of Orange and Blue for $66 per month. New subscribers will receive 50% off the first month. Fox is included with the Blue plan.

How to watch Oregon vs. Wisconsin from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

In today’s crowded digital world, privacy is at a premium. With so many cybercriminals on the internet, having protection for your connection is a must. That’s why NordVPN remains a top option, especially for those fans who are traveling. With NordVPN, your internet traffic will be encrypted and sent through a secure tunnel to avoid malware attacks. Don’t risk it. Sign up for NordVPN and reap the benefits.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Purdue vs. Michigan State: How to watch, results, and highlights
Michigan State basketball court from an aerial view.

Two of the Big Ten's best teams face off on Tuesday night. Braden Smith and the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (19-7) take on Jaden Akins and the No. 14 Michigan State on Tuesday night. After hot starts, both teams have dropped recent games. Purdue enters Tuesday's game on a two-game losing streak, with their most recent defeat coming at the hands of Wisconsin. Michigan State has lost three of their last five but picked up a crucial victory over Illinois this past Saturday.
After the departure of Zach Edey, Purdue had major questions in their frontcourt. Trey Kaufman-Renn has been better than advertised, as the junior forward leads the Boilermakers in points (19.4) and rebounds (6.3). Plus, Smith's veteran presence in the backcourt will pay dividends in March. It's a true team effort for Tom Izzo's Spartans, with five scorers between eight and 14 points per game. The x-factor is freshman Jase Richardson, who has scored over 10 points in three straight games, including a 29-point outburst in the win over Oregon.
With the regular season winding down, this game will go a long way when determining seeding for the Big Ten Tournament. Find out how to watch the game below, including the start time, channel, and streaming information. Read our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide for more information.

Results and highlights: Michigan State 75 - Purdue 66
Purdue vs. Michigan State | COLLEGE BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS | 2/18/25 | NBC Sports
Purdue vs. Michigan State: How to watch
Tom Izzo on getting most wins in Big Ten conference play: 'I'd trade it all for a banner'

Read more
Duke vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, results and highlights
Hannah Hidalgo stands on the court for Notre Dame.

It's a battle of ACC rivals on Monday night as the Duke Blue Devils (20-5) travel to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-2). It will be the lone regular season matchup for these two teams. However, they could square off at next month's ACC Tournament. Notre Dame enters the game first in the ACC, while Duke is third.
Notre Dame lost consecutive games on November 29 and 30. The Fighting Irish have won 17 straight games since those losses. Notre Dame is led by Hannah Hidalgo, the sensational sophomore averaging 25.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. If Notre Dame has a deep run this March, it will be on the back of Hidalgo. The Blue Devils don't have the star power of Notre Dame, but Toby Fournier and Ashlon Jackson make for a solid 1-2 punch. Duke has won eight of their last nine, with the lone loss coming at the hands of NC State.
Both teams want to finish the season strong as they head into the final stretch. Find out how to watch the game between Duke and Notre Dame, including the start time, TV channel, and streaming options. Read our NCAA women's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

Results and highlights: Notre Dame 64 - Duke 49
Duke Blue Devils vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Full Game Highlights | ESPN College Basketball
How to watch Duke vs. Notre Dame
https://twitter.com/ndwbb/status/1891257566086275440

Read more
Duke vs. Virginia: How to watch, highlights and results
Aerial view of Virginia basketball arena.

It's always a big game when Duke comes to town, and on Monday night, they'll be in Charlottesville to play the Virginia Cavaliers. Duke (22-3) is first in the ACC and making its claim to be one of the nation's best teams. Virginia (13-12) is ninth in the ACC and will likely miss the NCAA Tournament. This will be the only regular-season matchup between Duke and Virginia.
Duke's Cooper Flagg is one of the frontrunners for National Player of the Year. Flagg leads Duke in points (19.8), rebounds (7.5), assists (4.0), steals (1.6), and blocks (1.2). Duke has a shot to win their first National Championship since 2014-2015. For the Cavaliers, it's been a season to forget. The struggles were expected after Tony Bennett abruptly resigned weeks before opening night.
Can Virginia pull off the upset in front of their home crowd? Find out how to watch Duke versus Virginia, including the start time, TV channel, and streaming options. Read our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

Highlights and results: Duke 80 - Virginia 62
Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Cavaliers | Full Game Highlights | ESPN College Basketball
How to watch Duke vs. Virginia
Stanford vs. Duke Condensed Game | 2024-25 ACC Men's Basketball

Read more