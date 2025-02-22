How to watch, results and highlights: Oregon vs. Wisconsin

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to watch Oregon vs. Wisconsin Watch Oregon vs. Wisconsin on Sling TV How to watch Oregon vs. Wisconsin from abroad with a VPN

The Oregon Ducks (19-8) head to the Midwest to take on the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (21-5). The two teams are in opposite regions of the country, but due to conference realignment, both play in the Big 10. Oregon has struggled lately and ranks 8th in the Big 10. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is peaking at the right time and sits in third place within the conference.

It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Ducks. On January 21, Oregon was 16-3 and cruising to a favorable seed in the NCAA Tournament. After a 3-5 stretch, the Ducks have fallen to 19-8. On the other sideline, the Badgers are one of the contenders for the Big 10 conference. Wisconsin takes care of business in their arena, with a 13-1 record at home.

Oregon desperately needs another Quad 1 win, but it will be no easy task on Saturday. Scroll below to find out how to watch the Ducks take on the Badgers. Make sure to read our NCAA men’s basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

How to watch Oregon vs. Wisconsin

Oregon and Wisconsin kick off a great day of college basketball at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 22, 2025. The Badgers will host the Ducks inside Madison’s Kohl Center. Fans can watch Fox or stream through FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. Make sure to use a TV provider when you log in.

Watch Oregon vs. Wisconsin on Sling TV

College basketball is only heating up. With the tournament one month away, don’t miss out on the sport’s best games and subscribe to . With Sling TV, customers get the best live sports and shows on television for a fair price.

Speaking of prices, what does Sling cost? It all depends on the plan. Customers can receive Orange for $46 per month, Blue for $51 per month, and a combined plan of Orange and Blue for $66 per month. New subscribers will receive 50% off the first month. Fox is included with the Blue plan.

How to watch Oregon vs. Wisconsin from abroad with a VPN

In today’s crowded digital world, privacy is at a premium. With so many cybercriminals on the internet, having protection for your connection is a must. That’s why NordVPN remains a top option, especially for those fans who are traveling. With NordVPN, your internet traffic will be encrypted and sent through a secure tunnel to avoid malware attacks. Don’t risk it. Sign up for NordVPN and reap the benefits.