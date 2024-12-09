 Skip to main content
2025 Golden Globes nominations: Emilia Perez, The Bear lead the way

It was an excellent morning for Emilia Pérez, as the audacious crime musical led the field with the most 2025 Golden Globes nominations. Emilia Pérez is nominated for 10 awards, including best musical or comedy, best director (Jacques Audiard), best actress (Karla Sofia Gascón), best supporting actress (Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña), best screenplay, best score, best original song (twice), and best non-English language film.

Brady Corbet’s American epic The Brutalist received seven nominations, while the papal thriller Conclave received six.

The Bear was one of the standouts in the television categories, receiving five nominations, including best musical or comedy, best actor (Jeremy Allen White), best actress (Ayo Edebiri), best supporting actor (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and best supporting actress (Liza Colon-Zayas).

View the entire list of nominations below.

Film

Best Motion Picture – Drama

  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nickel Boys
  • September 5

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Anora
  • Challengers
  • Emilia Pérez
  • A Real Pain
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

  • Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
  • Daniel Craig – Queer
  • Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

  • Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
  • Angelina Jolie – Maria
  • Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
  • Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door
  • Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
  • Kate Winslet – Lee

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
  • Hugh Grant – Heretic
  • Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
  • Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
  • Glen Powell – Hit Man
  • Sebastian Stan – A Different Man

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Amy Adams – Nightb**ch
  • Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison – Anora
  • Demi Moore – The Substance
  • Zendaya – Challengers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Yura Borisov – Anora
  • Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
  • Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
  • Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
  • Ariana Grande – Wicked
  • Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
  • Margaret Qualley – The Substance
  • Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
  • Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Director — Motion Picture

  • Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
  • Sean Baker – Anora
  • Edward Berger – Conclave
  • Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
  • Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
  • Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine As Light

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • A Real Pain
  • Emilia Pérez
  • The Substance

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

  • The Brutalist
  • Challengers
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • The Wild Robot

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

  • Beautiful That WayThe Last Showgirl
  • Compress/RepressChallengers
  • El MalEmilia Pérez
  • Forbidden RoadBetter Man
  • Kiss the SkyThe Wild Robot
  • Mi CaminoEmilia Pérez

Best Motion Picture – Animated

  • Flow
  • Inside Out 2
  • Memoir of a Snail
  • Moana 2
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot 

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

  • All We Imagine As Light
  • Emilia Pérez
  • The Girl With the Needle
  • I’m Still Here
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig
  • Vermiglio

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Gladiator II
  • Inside Out 2
  • Twisters
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot 

Television

Best Television Series – Drama

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • The Gentlemen
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Disclaimer
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • The Penguin
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

  • Donald Glover – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
  • Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
  • Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
  • Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
  • Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

  • Kathy Bates – Matlock
  • Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
  • Maya Erskine – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Keira Knightley – Black Doves
  • Kerri Russell – The Diplomat
  • Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Segal – Shrinking
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
  • Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
  • Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
  • Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Colin Farrell – The Penguin
  • Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
  • Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
  • Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow
  • Andrew Scott – Ripley

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
  • Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
  • Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
  • Sofia Vergara – Griselda
  • Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Kate Winslet – The Regime

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

  • Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
  • Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Harrison Ford – Shrinking
  • Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
  • Diego Luna – La Máquina
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

  • Liza Colon-Zayas – The Bear
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
  • Allison Janey – The Diplomat
  • Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
  • Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance in a Stand-Up Comedy on Television

  • Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was…
  • Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die
  • Seth Meyers – Dad Man Walking
  • Adam Sandler – Love You
  • Ali Wong – Single Lady
  • Ramy Youssef – More Feelings

