2025 Golden Globes nominations: Emilia Perez, The Bear lead the way

It was an excellent morning for Emilia Pérez, as the audacious crime musical led the field with the most 2025 Golden Globes nominations. Emilia Pérez is nominated for 10 awards, including best musical or comedy, best director (Jacques Audiard), best actress (Karla Sofia Gascón), best supporting actress (Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña), best screenplay, best score, best original song (twice), and best non-English language film.

Brady Corbet’s American epic The Brutalist received seven nominations, while the papal thriller Conclave received six.

The Bear was one of the standouts in the television categories, receiving five nominations, including best musical or comedy, best actor (Jeremy Allen White), best actress (Ayo Edebiri), best supporting actor (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and best supporting actress (Liza Colon-Zayas).

View the entire list of nominations below.

Film

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama



Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Nicole Kidman – Babygirl

Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Kate Winslet – Lee

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell – Hit Man

Sebastian Stan – A Different Man

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams – Nightb**ch

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Zendaya – Challengers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Director — Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine As Light

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture



Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

A Real Pain

Emilia Pérez

The Substance

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Brutalist

Challengers

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Beautiful That Way – The Last Showgirl

Compress/Repress – Challengers

El Mal – Emilia Pérez

Forbidden Road – Better Man

Kiss the Sky – The Wild Robot

Mi Camino – Emilia Pérez

Best Motion Picture – Animated



Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail



Moana 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez

The Girl With the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Television

Best Television Series – Drama

The Day Of The Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover – Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine – Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Kerri Russell – The Diplomat

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segal – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Sofia Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet – The Regime

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Diego Luna – La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Liza Colon-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Allison Janey – The Diplomat

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance in a Stand-Up Comedy on Television