Is Conclave streaming? Find out when the Oscar contender heads to Peacock

By
Three cardinals and one nun pose next to each other in Conclave.
Peacock

One of the year’s biggest Oscar contenders heads to streaming before the end of 2024. Conclave begins streaming exclusively on Peacock on Friday, December 13.

Based on Robert Harris’ bestselling novel, Conclave is a thriller about the secretive process of selecting a new pope. After the pope unexpectedly dies, the College of Cardinals gathers under one roof for a papal conclave led by Thomas Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes). During the deliberation, Cardinal Lawrence discovers a series of troubling secrets that, if made public, would ruin the Catholic Church.

Besides Fiennes, Conclave stars Stanley Tucci as Aldo Cardinal Bellini, John Lithgow as Joseph Cardinal Tremblay, Sergio Castellitto as Goffredo Cardinal Tedesco, and Isabella Rossellini as Sister Agnes.

Edward Berger, the director of the Oscar-winning All Quiet on the Western Front, helms Conclave from a screenplay by Peter Straughan.

Released theatrically in October, Conclave has been a modest hit for Focus Features, generating $37 million worldwide on a $20 million budget.

Conclave has received a positive reception, with many critics believing the thriller will be a contender at the 2025 Oscars. When describing the slow-burn thriller, Alex Welch of Digital Trends said, “Conclave is never anything but absolutely gripping, and that is thanks in no small part to Fiennes’ lead performance. It’s one of the best any actor has given so far this year.”

Fiennes is a shoo-in for a Best Actor nomination. Conclave will almost certainly receive a Best Picture nomination, especially after being named one of the top 10 films of 2024 by the American Film Institute and National Board of Review. Other potential categories for Conclave to receive recognition in are Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Best Director, and Adapted Screenplay.

Stream Conclave on Peacock on December 13.

