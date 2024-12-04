 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Ralph Fiennes wants this actor to play Voldemort in Harry Potter HBO series

By
Voldemort stares while sitting down on the left as a man stands on the right.
Warner Bros. Pictures/Universal

Who better to weigh in on Harry Potter casting rumors than Ralph Fiennes?

Fiennes, who played Voldemort in the Harry Potter film series, recently appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live! and received a question about who should play the Dark Lord in the upcoming HBO TV series. When one fan suggested Cillian Murphy should play Voldemort, Fiennes enthusiastically agreed.

Recommended Videos

“Cillian is a fantastic actor,” said Fiennes. “That’s a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favor of Cillian. Yeah.”

Related

Murphy is coming off universal praise for his Oscar-winning role as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Murphy is currently filming a Peaky Blinders movie for Netflix.

Who does Ralph Fiennes think could play Voldemort in the new Harry Potter series? #WWHL pic.twitter.com/Rq4I0SW2rf

&mdash; Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) December 3, 2024

Fiennes first appeared as Voldemort in the franchise’s fourth film, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Fiennes would star in subsequent entries, including Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

A Harry Potter TV series has been in development since 2021. HBO officially greenlit the series in 2023 to stream exclusively on Max. Warner Bros. Discovery later shifted its strategy and announced the Harry Potter series would move from Max to HBO.

In June, Francesca Gardiner was named showrunner and executive producer of the Harry Potter TV show. Emmy winner Mark Mylod also signed on to direct and executive produce. Per HBO, the series will be a “faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling.”

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav revealed plans to release the Harry Potter TV series in 2026. However, a recent Deadline report suggested the show is moving toward a 2027 premiere.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Hulu is HOW much?!? These Cyber Monday streaming deals are unbelievable
A masked Ryan Reynolds covers his mouth as Hugh Jackman glowers in a still from the movie "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Shopping for the perfect gift is an almost impossible task. Even if you have a list, you run the risk of not getting the right brand or the right type of thing. You're quite literally putting all your money on one single gift that will please the person you care about on Christmas morning.

But I found a guaranteed way to please the most discerning gift recipient in the world: the gift of streaming subscriptions. Because with streaming, you're not just getting one thing -- you're getting hundreds, even thousands, of high-quality movies and TV shows from the past and present. And this Cyber Monday, there's a plethora of great deals on top streamers like Hulu and Max that will make the perfect present, even if it's for yourself.

Read more
Smile 2 streaming release date announced at Paramount+
A singer screams in Smile 2.

Paramount+ is adding some horror to the holiday season. Smile 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ starting Tuesday, December 3.

The announcement could not come at a better time. In honor of Cyber Monday, Paramount+ is offering discounts on the Essential plan and Paramount+ with Showtime. Both plans only cost $3 per month for the first two months. Starting in the third month, Essential, the ad-supported plan, moves to $8 per month, and Paramount+ with Showtime, the commercial-free tier, increases to $13 per month. This special deal ends on December 4.

Read more
A Max Max prequel? Director Justin Kurzel has an idea for George Miller
Tom Hardy rides a bike as Max Max.

Justin Kurzel wants to go back to the Wasteland. The Order director has an idea for a Mad Max prequel centered around the Road Warrior himself, Max Rockatansky.

While speaking with Collider, Kurzel discussed his plans for the prequel, which would take place before the first Mad Max. Kurzel is close to bringing the idea to fellow Australian filmmaker and Mad Max creator, George Miller.

Read more