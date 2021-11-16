It may be a quiet Christmas at Hogwarts, but HBO Max is ringing in the new year with a Harry Potter celebration.

On New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022, HBO Max will premiere a reunion special titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. As the title suggests, it’s a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the very first film in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. All three of the main stars, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron), and Emma Watson (Hermione), will join director Chris Columbus for “an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations.”

The trio won’t be the only cast members to return for the special. Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart will all appear as well.

WarnerMedia will also run the special on TBS and Cartoon Network in spring 2022, but HBO Max subscribers will get it first.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics president, in a statement. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon — from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

“There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago,” added Casey Patterson, the executive producer of Return To Hogwarts. “The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey through the making of these incredible films.”

HBO Max is also the current streaming home for the eight movies that comprise Harry Potter’s journey. The prequel spinoff movie series, Fantastic Beasts, is also on HBO Max. The third film of that series, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, will hit theaters in spring 2022.

