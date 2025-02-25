 Skip to main content
John Lithgow confirms he’s Dumbledore in HBO’s Harry Potter series

John Lithgow in Interstellar.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Earlier this month, word got out that John Lithgow was up for the role of Dumbledore in HBO’s Harry Potter series. Now, we know that the rumors are true thanks to Lithgow himself. And according to the veteran actor, it wasn’t an easy decision for him.

“It came as a total surprise to me,” said Lithgow during an interview with Screenrant. “I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid.”

“I’m very excited,” added Lithgow. “Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

Unlike his predecessors — Richard Harris, Michael Gambon, and Jude Law — Lithgow is an American actor who will be portraying one of the most famous wizards in recent British literary history. Having said that, Lithgow does have experience playing Brits, including an acclaimed turn as Winston Churchill in The Crown.

Lithgow has been a professional actor for over five decades, and his previous TV experience includes the NBC sitcom 3rd Rock From the Sun — in which he played an alien undercover as a human — as well as a more dramatic turn as the Trinity killer in Dexter season 4. More recently, Lithgow starred in FX’s The Old Man. Lithgow also had a prominent role in Conclave, and his upcoming films include Jimpa and The Rule of Jenny Pen.

The Harry Potter TV series is expected to premiere on HBO and Max in 2026.

