John Lithgow may star as Dumbledore in HBO’s Harry Potter series

HBO’s Harry Potter series may be close to landing its first major performer. Veteran actor John Lithgow is reportedly in final talks to play Professor Albus Dumbledore, Harry’s mentor and the beloved headmaster at Hogwarts.

Deadline was the first to report the news, although HBO declined to comment on the potential casting. Dumbledore was played by Richard Harris in the first two Harry Potter films before he passed away in 2002. Michael Gambon took over the role in the third movie and stayed with the franchise through the end of Harry’s cinematic adventures. Jude Law portrayed a much younger Dumbledore in two of the Fantastic Beasts films.

Recommended Videos

Lithgow’s career goes back over five decades and includes numerous stints on TV including the comedy series 3rd Rock From the Sun as well as a more dramatic turn as the Trinity killer in Dexter season 4. More recently, Lithgow starred in FX’s The Old Man. Lithgow also had a prominent role in Conclave, and his upcoming films include Jimpa and The Rule of Jenny Pen.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Thus far, HBO has yet to confirm any of the cast members who are slated to appear in Harry Potter. Ralph Fiennes, who played the evil wizard Lord Voldemort in the films, has endorsed Cillian Murphy as his successor. Other actors rumored to be up for roles on the show include Brett Goldstein as Rubeus Hagrid and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

HBO and Max haven’t set a date for Harry Potter to premiere, but it’s likely to debut in either late 2026 or early 2027.