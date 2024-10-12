Is this critically acclaimed movie 2024’s most entertaining psychological thriller?

“We’re about to choose the most famous man in the world,” Ralph Fiennes’ Cardinal Thomas Lawrence dramatically states in the new trailer for Conclave, Edward Berger’s psychological thriller from Focus Features.

After the pope’s surprising death, Lawrence is tasked with organizing the conclave — the assembly of cardinals tasked with electing a new pope. The cardinals convene at the Vatican to determine the next leader of the Catholic Church. However, Lawrence discovers a shocking secret about the former pope that affects several potential successors. “These secrets could shake the foundations of the Church,” teases the official synopsis.

When Lawrence says the conclave is not war, Stanley Tucci’s Cardinal Bellini emphatically declares, “It is a war, and you have to commit to a side.”

Conclave’s ensemble also stars John Lithgow as Cardinal Tremblay, Sergio Castellitto as Cardinal Tedesco, and Isabella Rossellini as Sister Agnes.

CONCLAVE - Official Trailer 2 [HD] - Only In Theaters October 25

Conclave is Berger’s highly anticipated follow-up to All Quiet on the Western Front. The German World War I film won four Oscars, including Best International Feature and Best Cinematography. Conclave is based on Robert Harris’ 2016 novel of the same name. Peter Straughan, an Oscar-nominated screenwriter, wrote the script for Conclave.

Conclave premiered at the 2024 Telluride Film Festival to an overwhelmingly positive reception. The papal drama is poised to be a contender at the 2025 Oscars. Two-time Oscar nominee Fiennes is considered a favorite to win Best Actor per Gold Derby. Conclave is also expected to compete for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Tucci), Best Supporting Actress (Rossellini), and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Conclave arrives in theaters on October 25, 2024.