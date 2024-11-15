Conan O’Brien to host the 2025 Oscars

Team Coco is about to save Hollywood’s biggest night. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Conan O’Brien will host the 97th Oscars.

“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer andPpresident Janet Yang said in a statement. “He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

This marks O’Brien’s first time hosting the Oscars. He takes over hosting duties for Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars ceremony for the fourth time last year. In typical O’Brien fashion, he accepted the news with a joke. “America demanded it, and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme,” O’Brien said. “In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.”

O’Brien is best known for working as a late-night talk show host for nearly three decades, beginning with Late Night with Conan O’Brien. After a brief stint hosting The Tonight Show, O’Brien moved from NBC to TBS to host Conan, which ran from 2010 to 2021. Since 2018, O’Brien has hosted the popular podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. The former writer on The Simpsons and Saturday Night Live has received 31 Emmy nominations, winning five.

Conan O’Brien is officially your 97th Oscars host! Tune into the biggest night in Hollywood on Sunday, March 2nd at 7e/4p, LIVE on @ABCNetwork! #Oscars @TeamCoco @ConanOBrien pic.twitter.com/ZpsGM9LEIq — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 15, 2024

Securing a host for the 2025 Oscars has not been easy. Both Kimmel and John Mulaney reportedly passed on hosting the gig. Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were also in consideration. Ultimately, the Academy went with O’Brien, a comedic veteran who previously hosted the Emmys in 2002 and 2006.

The 97th Oscars will air at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The ceremony will take place inside the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. ABC will carry the broadcast.