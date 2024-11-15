 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Conan O’Brien to host the 2025 Oscars

By
Conan O'Brien holds a mic up by his mouth.
Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Team Coco is about to save Hollywood’s biggest night. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Conan O’Brien will host the 97th Oscars.

“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer andPpresident Janet Yang said in a statement. “He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

Recommended Videos

This marks O’Brien’s first time hosting the Oscars. He takes over hosting duties for Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars ceremony for the fourth time last year. In typical O’Brien fashion, he accepted the news with a joke. “America demanded it, and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme,” O’Brien said. “In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.”

Related

O’Brien is best known for working as a late-night talk show host for nearly three decades, beginning with Late Night with Conan O’Brien. After a brief stint hosting The Tonight Show, O’Brien moved from NBC to TBS to host Conan, which ran from 2010 to 2021. Since 2018, O’Brien has hosted the popular podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. The former writer on The Simpsons and Saturday Night Live has received 31 Emmy nominations, winning five.

Conan O’Brien is officially your 97th Oscars host!

Tune into the biggest night in Hollywood on Sunday, March 2nd at 7e/4p, LIVE on @ABCNetwork! #Oscars @TeamCoco @ConanOBrien pic.twitter.com/ZpsGM9LEIq

&mdash; The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 15, 2024

Securing a host for the 2025 Oscars has not been easy. Both Kimmel and John Mulaney reportedly passed on hosting the gig. Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were also in consideration. Ultimately, the Academy went with O’Brien, a comedic veteran who previously hosted the Emmys in 2002 and 2006.

The 97th Oscars will air at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The ceremony will take place inside the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. ABC will carry the broadcast.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Steven Spielberg is a PC gamer? Find out why the Oscar winner loves gaming
Steven Spielberg.

Steven Spielberg boasts an unprecedented list of iconic accomplishments: three Oscars, two BAFTAs, four Golden Globes, an AFI Life Achievement Award, a Kennedy Center Honors recipient, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. In a treasure trove full of awards, insert a line about a love for gaming on his resume.

Max Spielberg is co-founder and creative director at video game developer FuzzyBot. He also happens to be the son of the legendary director. In a recent interview, Max revealed his father's love and appreciation for gaming, especially toward a certain warfare franchise.
“He [Steven] loves gaming. He’s the one that got me into it," Max said about his father in an interview with MinnMax. "He plays games. He’s a big PC gamer, and so that’s kind of our bonding point as well. He’s like, ‘Hey, what’s good? What are the new [shooters?]? Which Call of Duty should I be playing?’ You know, like, ‘Just send me a list of the top five shooters, and I’ll get ‘em downloaded, and we can play them together when you come over to the house.’”
Max added, "He loves Call of Duty. He enjoys the campaign."

Read more
Did Clint Eastwood’s new, and possibly final, movie just enter the 2024 Oscar race?
Nicholas Hoult sits down and looks worried.

Clint Eastwood, welcome to the Oscar race. The 94-year-old filmmaker returns next month with the new courtroom drama Juror #2, which received its first trailer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Nicholas Hoult stars as Justin Kemp, a family man summoned for jury duty on a high-profile murder trial. One year prior, Kemp potentially ran over a deer while driving during a rainstorm late at night. Why is that relevant? Kemp is serving as a juror on a trial that may have a connection to his accident.

Read more
Netflix’s big 2024 Oscar movie is … a French crime musical?!?
Two women sit next to each other and stare.

Netflix has found its Oscar contender. On Monday, the streamer released the official trailer for Emilia Pérez, a French crime musical that Netflix is positioning as a major awards player.

In Jacques Audiard's audacious film, Karla Sofía Gascón stars as Emilia, a Mexican cartel leader who seeks the help of Rita (Zoe Saldaña), a lawyer, to fake her own death and undergo gender reassignment surgery. By executing this plan, Emilia hopes to "finally live authentically as her true self," per Netflix.

Read more